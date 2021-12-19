SpaceX Starship is already a "next-level" spacecraft, but it is still not the ultimate version of itself, as it has a long way to go, says the founder and CEO, Elon Musk. The Starship is meant for interstellar explorations and interplanetary missions that would help bring humans to Mars and create a colony in the neighboring Red Planet.

SpaceX Starship: Next Level But Not Yet Its Best Version

The SpaceX CEO commented on a post by a fan that praises the company for its many contributions to the world, especially in ramping up the space mission in modern times.

Musk and SpaceX receive praises from a fan who says they were responsible for speeding up the space program in the world. The current space program is also popularized of the many missions of SpaceX, reigniting the space race, now for private companies.

Musk said that the Starship is already a "next-level" spacecraft that focuses on many features and technology that completes the famous spacecraft of the planet. However, it is not yet at its best or ultimate version, as it has a lot to improve on, bringing more features and better capabilities for when it launches.

Long way to go to perfect it, but Starship is really next-level — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2021

Starship Has a Long Way to Go, Soon to Mars

SpaceX's Starship still has a long way to go, says the CEO, and it is intended for Mars that have a massive travel time to get to the planet and back. Nevertheless, the company is looking into the many missions it would soon do, from the autonomous flight to bring the Starship to Mars down to the first humans to arrive on the planet via SpaceX.

SpaceX Starship: Through Its Development

SpaceX tested many versions of the Starship, with its first landing version can maneuver what the company aims to bring for future releases, the SN15. Since then, Starship evolved to understand that it can fully use its landing maneuvers and not have any problems upon descent with its latest SN20 prototype.

The Starship did not show most of its colors and looked through its development. Still, several fans and enthusiasts have already demonstrated many renders of the spacecraft and its look in future missions. Of course, these renders give a general take on what the task would look like, especially as the public would not be able to watch it fully once it is in space.

Musk is right about one thing: the Starship is already a next-level spacecraft known for its intended Stainless Steel body to avoid rust and corrosion once on Mars. The CEO noted that there would soon be changes to it, and it is for the better.

The spacecraft still has a lot to improve on, and it would soon bring the public what it wants, the first mission to Mars.

