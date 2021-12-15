(Photo : Elon Musk via Twitter)

SpaceX has a new render of the Starship and Super Heavy Booster Rocket from fans and enthusiasts of the upcoming launch, showing the Mechazilla and how it would "Launch. Land. Repeat" the spacecraft. The CEO has confirmed that this would happen as the actual thing takes place in the future, and it is what people would expect for its arrival.

SpaceX Render of Starship, Super Heavy Rocket is Accurate Says Elon Musk

The SpaceX CEO and founder have acknowledged a video from the social media platform of Twitter, where it shows the future venture of Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket for when it is time to use it. Elon Musk said that the video shows the plan of SpaceX for when it uses the tandem of these enormous spacecraft.

The video focuses significantly on the maneuvers of the rockets for when it launches and returns to the surface, focusing on the reusability focus.

The video shows how Mechazilla would help launch both spacecraft and catch them on either side: one side for the Super Heavy and the other side for the Starship before it brings it around the other side and stacking it again for its next mission.

Yup, that’s the plan! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2021

SpaceX Mechazilla: Launch. Land. Repeat; Full Rapid Reusability

As discussed by the video creators, SpaceX would focus on "Launch. Land. Repeat" ventures for the Starship missions for when it is active and licensed to navigate the skies and space. However, that is yet to come as it still needs to obtain its license and practice its capabilities when the time is right.

SpaceX is known to border on full, rapid reusability for its spacecraft, and the Starship is not an exception.

SpaceX: Bordering on Efficiency and Function

SpaceX fans are only awaiting the company's announcements for when its next test launch will happen, exceptionally as the world awaits the Starship to spread its wings and show its might. It is known that a Starship update is coming from the tech CEO, and it would detail the many things that people wish to know about the spacecraft.

One of the top space agencies in the world, NASA, has been regarded that SpaceX is the only space company now that is capable of bringing people to space, someone they can trust for their missions. NASA has selected SpaceX as one of the proprietors of the famous Commercial Crew missions that bring astronauts to the space station and supplies.

The space company from Elon Musk has been regarded as the top company for all space needs in the present, focusing on its goals to establish a colony on Mars and make life multi-planetary. This venture is not far from the company as they have already made the Stainless Steel spacecraft, also bringing its capabilities of being reused for a long time.

