(Photo : by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Workers freshen up the paint on the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building before the arrival of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley at the Kennedy Space Center on May 20, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The astronauts are scheduled to arrive today for the May 27th flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. They will be the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States.

NASA and SpaceX cargo resupply mission is bringing the experiment, which seeks to develop the first-ever space laundry detergent, to the International Space Station or ISS.

NASA, SpaceX Cargo Resupply Mission and First Space Detergent

NASA or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has partnered with a well-known detergent brand, Tide, and its parent firm, Proctor & Gamble, as per the report by NASASpaceFlight.

Tide has been tasked by the United States space agency to develop a laundry detergent that would work without the need for too much water as it is scarce in space.

As such, the detergent brand has come up with a space solution, dubbing it Tide Infinity. It will be flying to the ISS via the SpaceX CRS-24 to undergo further experiments.

The SpaceX CRS-24 marks the 24th space cargo resupply mission of the space firm in partnership with the US space agency. It is scheduled to lift off on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from the Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center of NASA in Florida.

Read Also: SpaceX's Falcon 9 to Launch Human Muscle Cells into Space to Uncover the Secrets of Aging

First Space Laundry Detergent

According to the press release of Proctor and Gamble, Tide Infinity is a laundry detergent, which was designed to be used in space, wherein water is extremely scarce, but cleanliness is still essential.

NASA revealed in a press release that as of now astronauts living in the space station do not wash the clothes that they are wearing. Instead, the pieces of clothing are being replaced every resupply mission, just like the SpaceX CRS-24.

However, the limited capacity of the cargo resupply missions will make it a difficult task for the upcoming missions of NASA astronauts on the Moon and, later on, Mars.

P&G further noted that the scientist of the laundry detergent brand is working with NASA under the Space Act Agreement. Their collaboration seeks to "push the boundaries of resource efficiency," along with the "practical applications for the future of laundry on Earth."

It is to note that even if water is abundant here on our home planet, the water-saving detergent designed for space use could also help humankind achieve sustainability on Earth.

One of the research fellows at P&G, Mark Sivik, acknowledged that doing laundry in space carries a couple of limitations, such as the lack of water and the need for an air purification system.

On top of that, Sivik also noted that there is also a need for the water that has been used to wash the clothes to be purified again as drinkable. It comes as water is extremely scarce in far-flung places in space.

Related Article: SpaceX Starship is 'Next-Level,' But Has a 'Long Way to Go; Says Elon Musk for Interstellar Explorations

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.