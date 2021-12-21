An MIT expert was able to create a breast cancer-predicting AI, which could change how mammograms are used in hospitals. The researcher was able to discover the unique use of the artificial intelligence specialty called "natural-language processing" after she survived breast cancer herself.

"I walked in the door to my office and thought 'We here at MIT are doing all this sophisticated algorithmic work that could have so many applications,'" explained Regina Barzilay, one of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's AI experts.

Before she found how to use natural-language processing for breast cancer, she endured chemotherapy, as well as radiation and lumpectomies during her stay at the Massachusets General Hospital.

To give you more idea, here are other details of her new AI innovation, said to have an unmatched efficiency when it comes to breast cancer-detecting.

MIT's New Breast Cancer-Predicting AI

The new breast cancer-predicting AI was explained in a new study titled "Multi-Institutional Validation of a Mammography-Based Breast Cancer Risk Model," which was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Barzilay and her MIT team analyzed a mammogram's set of byzantine pixels. After that, they crossed-reference them using older mammogram models.

Janine T. Katzen, a radiologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, explained that their new AI called Mirai is the output of combining tech and health expertise. They believe that Mirai could help save millions of lives without any medicine to treat breast cancer.

Efficiency of Mirai AI

According to The Washington Post's latest report, Mirai has the ability to detect breast cancer from people five people before symptoms appear.

But, the designers, including Barzilay, said that they don't know how artificial intelligence actually works. But, these MIT experts ensured that it is certainly working.

This means that artificial intelligence has the so-called oracular quality. Right now, Mirai is still being trained by its developers. You can visit this link for more details.

In other news, a new COVID-19 microchip implant is in the works. On the other hand, the new COVID-19 Super Immunity study reveals that there's a 2,000% antibody surge.

