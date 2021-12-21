COVID-19 Microchip Implant Can Now Verify Your Vaccination Status, But What Can it Do Further?

(Photo : South China Morning Post via YouTube) Microchip implant that can verify the patient's COVID-19 vaccination status

Swedish startup Epicenter has come up with a unique idea to carry your COVID-19 vaccine passport without any hassle. The Stockholm-based firm developed a microchip implant that patients can place under his/her skin.

Verifying your vaccination record is now easier. According to the latest report, it is scannable using your smartphone. Here's everything that you need to know so far about this implanted chip.

COVID-19 Microchip Implant

In a tweet by South China Morning Post per Komo News, a person could instantly present his/her vaccine passport in a single flash of an arm. According to the recent clip, the startup wants to focus on creating an implanted chip that borrows the features of pre-existing technology.

Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified 🤖 pic.twitter.com/dpAkSCudxf — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) December 17, 2021

Epicenter said that it was already devising "near-field communication" or NFC, so it could immediately transmit data to a particular gadget. For instance, one of the most common data receivers that are accessible to almost all people is the smartphone.

According to Hannes Sjöblad, the startup's Chief Disruption Officer, he considered implants as a "very versatile technology" that can be incorporated into various things. In the video, he mentioned that everyone could now access their COVID-19 passport through the implant.

The report showed that the implant resembles the size of a rice grain which can be put under the skin. The patient could embed it between the thumb and the index finger.

Sjöblad mentioned during the Tech2025 Webinar that the COVID-19 chip could also be placed under the arm. Using NFT-compatible devices, the data including the coronavirus vaccine passport will be kept on it.

The Purpose of Implanted Chip

When coming to different establishments such as museums and restaurants, you must always carry your vax status before entering them. According to another report from Daily Mail, Epicenter wants people to present their passports in the easiest way available.

With that, Tech2025 indicated that the launch of microchip implants will hint at the replacement of business cards, ID cards, and the like. In addition, this would be a viable option for the storage of medical records and more.

The project of embracing the chip implants could be achieved by 2025, according to a report from Komo News. Tech 2025 believes that this could likely happen in the next few years. However, this would be challenged by lawmakers and concerned groups so implementing it right away will not be easier than it sounds.

Just like other chips, they will be implanted in the body through a syringe injection. In an instant, a microchip is now inserted into the patient's hand.

"The biggest benefit I think is convenience," Epicenter CEO Patrick Mesterton said in 2017.

COVID-19 'Chip' Conspiracies

Earlier this year, Tech Times reported that Bill Gates was involved in a conspiracy theory about the implanted chips.

Back then, the rumors pointed out the billionaire and Dr. Anthony Fauci's evil plans to control people by inserting "detectable" implants into vaccinated people.

Last year, Tech Times wrote another article about microchips. At that time, people believed that the Pfizer vaccine has implanted chips, but it turned out to be a hoax when the US FDA released the ingredients of the coronavirus vaccine to the public.

