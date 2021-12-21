OBS' development manager, Ben Torell, claimed that TikTok's new Live Studio software violates the open source license. The streaming enthusiast confirmed this detail after a Twitter user pointed out the new app steaming platform's flaw.

"This is the correct answer. That said, we have a commitment to dealing with GPL violations in good faith," said the Open Broadcasting Software officer.

But, he clarified that they would like to work with TikTok in a more friendly environment if the social media platform complies with the correct open source license.

Right now, TikTok hasn't commented on the current issue. If you are one of the new Live Studio software consumers, the best thing you can do right now is wait for the company's further announcements.

OBS Vs. TikTok: Live Studio Violates Open Source Licence?

According to Engadget's latest report, TikTok Live Studio specifically violates the open-source GNU General Public Licence, also known as GPL.

It was accused of such activity since experts claimed that the new PC streaming app of TikTok uses OBS Studio's codes and other open efforts.

However, the giant social media platform is believed to be doing this without sharing the code under any GPL open source license term.

Meanwhile, some rumors claimed that if TikTok doesn't comply with GPL terms, OBS could actually file a lawsuit against the new Live Studio streaming service.

Will There be an Actual Lawsuit?

The Verge reported that TikTok Live Studio is still not yet available globally. This new streaming service started with a small group of individuals streaming their content using their gadgets.

Specifically, the only consumers who can access this PC streaming service are Western markets. However, this wouldn't matter in the latest open source license issue.

Although this is the case, it seems like OBC will not necessarily need to file a lawsuit against TikTok. You can view this link to see more information.

