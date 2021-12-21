Gaming and Esports Agency OS Studios, a member of the Project Worldwide network, is delighted to announce the return of the Navy MWR Esports tournament series. The series kicked off earlier this year, as Navy MWR personnel (morale, welfare, and recreation) were looking for ways to connect Sailors while avoiding physical contact during the height of the pandemic. Gaming is what came of that brain trust, and a tournament series was born, which continues this month when many Sailors are away from family.

READ ALSO: Exploring the Popularity of NFTs and Its Impact on Esports and Gaming

The first tournament series focused on Madden 2020 and included Sailors from all over the world across different time zones and regions. The tournament allowed Sailors to form friendships and build community along the way. Later tournament series focused on Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League and Apex Legends.

This is OS Studios' fourth iteration of the tournament series, with the newest Halo release, Halo Infinite Multiplayer. OS Studios will be running the tournament from their control room in Manhattan. OS is responsible for organizing and executing the event, bringing on talent to host, while ensuring Sailors have a unique and fun experience. Sailors are ecstatic to have high-level players and casters take part, as it heightens the production value.

The competition is open to Navy MWR Sailors around the world, with priority given to active-duty Sailors. Anyone in service, including the department of defense and core families of Navy and military personnel, can participate within the tournament, enrollment limitations given. The tournament is capped at 128 participants, with the ability to build more brackets based on participation numbers.

Of the tournament series, John Higgins, CEO of OS Studios said, "We're really excited to partner with Twitch to create this unique opportunity to connect Sailors across the world and help them forge new friendships through gaming. We are using cutting edge technology that gaming presents to allow new ways for Sailors to socialize. We've only scratched the surface of what's to come with Navy MWR."

Navy MWR's Refugio Orozco said, "The future of the Navy MWR Esports program is exciting and demonstrates how Navy MWR has evolved. The team is working hard to provide groundbreaking content for worldwide virtual programs. To date there have been over 30 million minutes watched as thousands of participants competed. The upcoming tournaments are just in time for the holiday season and new year!"

Watch as Sailors from around the world compete on Twitch at: twitch.tv/NavyMWR Dec 20-23, and 29-30 at 6:00pm eastern time.

RELATED ARTICLE: Amuka Esports, Rumble Gaming Team Up With CLFC for an Awareness Campaign

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.