With NFTs popping up left and right throughout this year, Ubisoft has decided to step in the space, launching its own Quartz NFT platform. Despite its massive investment, however, the company was only able to sell 15 out of 3,000 NFTs.

Ubisoft Only Sold 18 NFTs in Total

Ubisoft has just recently launched its very own Quartz NFT platform as a way for them to be able to monetize game properties. However, this didn't go well with either their customers or employees, as noted by PCGamer and Metro.co.uk.

As of the moment, it looks like the efforts made by Ubisoft are a financial bust so far. As reported by Eurogamer, the company has only been able to sell 18 NFTs of its own Ghost Recon Breakpoint gun skins.

Quartz NFT Platform Profits

The most recent sales from the Quartz NFT platform include two more M4A1 tactical weapons as well as one Wolf Enhance Pants #76.

Sincere character artist at Apex Legends, Liz Edwards, even went so far as tweeting out that she looked at the third-party marketplaces that were linked to Quartz saying that it seems that there were only 15 sales in total. To add, Liz noted that this would equate to just $1,755.30 in revenue as per the tweet.

The Company Minted Above 3,000 NFTs

As of the moment, Ubisoft now looks like it has minted somewhere above 3,000 NFTs. With that, Ubisoft initially launched the initial three Ghost Recon Breakpoint Editions for free.

The requirements were that players had to have XP Level 4, the helmet more than 600 hours of playtime, and the pants at least 100 hours of playtime. To expand, those went away very quickly, and the claim period finally ended, so the only way for players to get them now is through playing.

Ubisoft's Decision to Go Into NFTs

According to the story by Engadget, there have been a number of critics pointing out that Breakpoint itself doesn't even have the most alluring visual aesthetic. This means that it resulted in an odd choice for them that Ubisoft would decide to kick off an NFT for visual collectibles.

On the other hand, the company might have just decided to dip its toes into the water with one of its "less high-profile" but still significantly popular franchises.

For the minimum money that the company has collected so far, however, Ubisoft's effort could have done more harm than actual good. The company has even reportedly alienated its very own French trade union that decided to call NFTs "a useless, costly, ecologically mortifying tech."

