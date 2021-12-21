Apple will soon have an Apple Wallet application that can hold one's driver's license and State ID issued in selected states. It is scheduled to be available for digital storage by 2022.

There are talks that its capabilities will also be accepted by the TSA on domestic flights, provided that the ID cards stored in the wallet are eligible ones for digital availability.

Apple Wallet to Soon Hold Driver's License, State IDs for Valid Use

In September, Apple announced its first product that can store the Driver's License and other valid government IDs, bringing digital storage for essential identification cards to the market. These cards are something that a person needs to havewithin their possession daily and they are things that are often forgotten or lost.

It aims to partner with different states to store these valid IDs and, soon, it will include regions or places in the country to recognize the ID through the app. However, the problem now is not the storage or availability of IDs to be included within the app, but its validity in different establishments or official bodies that may or may not accept it.

TSA to Accept IDs from Apple Wallet on Domestic Flights

According to the Secure Technology Alliance's blog post (via 9 to 5 Mac), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is already preparing its systems to accept valid IDs on domestic flights from the Apple Wallet.

The move will happen by 2022 and it is a massive one for the regulatory body. The venture secures digital passes and helps in completing the necessary documents, all in the smartphone.

Apple Wallet and its Digital Storage

Contactless transactions and digital identification cards are now the focus of Apple Wallet and it has been a joy to use during this time of the pandemic as people enter certain places by just showing QR codes. The phone app has been helpful in different situations, centering its services in the United States, Canada, and European regions for the digital cards.

The improvements on the app were possible due to the many focuses it had on previous versions of the iOS that aims to improve the smartphone and its use in the real world. Transactions made by different merchants or service providers now accept the Apple Wallet, as intended by the Cupertino giant for people.

People nowadays forget everything else at home, from keys to physical wallets, but not smartphones.

The current generation lives in an era where the intelligent device is enough for all transactions available to the public, letting go of traditional paper money or plastic cards for everyday processes. The Apple Wallet will soon expand its capabilities or partners regarding its digital storage, starting with the valid government IDs.

