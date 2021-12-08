(Photo : Hyatt) Apple Wallet Digital Room Keys at Hyatt Hotel (Photo : Hyatt)

Apple Wallet can now hold hotel room keys where one can enter using the QR code that is saved by the application, in collaboration with a global hotel brand, Hyatt. Users are now issued Apple Wallet codes to their rooms if available or are using iPhone or Apple Watch devices where they can store in the digital wallet they keycards, across six locations where it is enabled.

Apple Wallet Can Now Hold Hotel Room Keys, In Collaboration with Hyatt

Hyatt Newsroom has released a press release that opens up the world to a new way of checking in and checking out, as well as accessing their hotel rooms all in one device. The collaboration it has with Apple involves that of the digital passes app known as Apple Wallet, to store electronic hotel room keys for guests that want a contactless experience.

The global hotel brand guarantees that the process this brings is seamless and hassle-free, especially as it can reserve a room key and have it ready for check-in without heading to the reception. The World of Hyatt app is required to book a room, complete checking in, and store the digital room key where guests can go in and out of the hotel without any interactions.

Read Also: Apple iPhone 13 Production Drops Before Christmas, New Year! From 95 to 85 Million?

Six Hyatt Hotel Locations Hold Apple Wallet Compatibility for Room Keys

There are six participating pilot hotel locations in the country for this collaboration including that of:

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa

Hyatt House Chicago, West Loop-Fulton Market

Hyatt House Dallas, Richardson

Hyatt Place Fremont, Silicon Valley

Hyatt Regency Long Beach

The purpose of this is for guests to have an intimate stay where they no longer need to queue up at the reception and receive traditional keys or modern keycards. Check-out can also be done via the World of Hyatt app.

Hyatt assures people that this is also secure, from payment to the issuing of keys to guests.

The requirements for this are an iPhone updated to iOS 15 and an Apple Watch with the watchOS 8.

Apple Wallet, iPhone, and Cupertino's Technology

It was known that the iPhone 13 lineup of Apple has not been on its strongest production rate these days, as the company has missed out on delivering its target units to the public this year. The company is aiming to increase the production rate of these smartphones by 2022 by as much as 30 percent, featuring a massive supply of the Apple iPhone.

The latest iOS 15.1 beta version has also focused on the Apple Wallet and its digital storage platform that focuses on keeping passes including its latest addition of vaccination cards, boarding passes, and other compatible ones. It is highly known that this app is intended to keep those with available QR codes and have them at their device at all times.

These days, people tend to forget a lot when leaving home or their rooms, but what they bring most of the time are their smartphones. The venture of Apple and Hyatt is a massive one because it can avoid the hassle of guests being locked out of their rooms whenever leaving the hotel, especially those which have an auto-lock feature.

Related Article: Apple Wallet App's Digital ID Storing Requirements: Here are the Details of the Latest Agreement in Every State

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.