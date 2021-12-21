DuckDuckGo's web browser for desktop uses is now officially in the works, touts the privacy firm, noting that it would be a game-changing privacy-focused alternative for the older options out there, such as Google Chrome and Mozilla's Firefox.

As per the news story by XDA Developers, DuckDuckGo first introduced itself as a search engine that seeks to provide its users with additional privacy when compared to the tech giant platforms, including Google and Microsoft's Bing.

However, from there, the privacy platform has expanded its services from merely trying to be a Google search engine alternative.

In fact, as some of you may know by now, DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile browser for both iOS or iPhone and Android smartphone users.

The mobile app of the DuckDuckGo does not only flaunt enhanced privacy protection, but the web browser also features email filtering and Touch ID support for Apple devices.

DuckDuckGo Web Browser for Desktop

This time around, it appears that DuckDuckGo is also expanding to bring its privacy-focused experience to desktop users.

According to the report by The Verge, the privacy search engine CEO, Gabriel Weinberg, announced in a blog post that DuckDuckGo is bringing the web browser mobile features to the desktop.

The DuckDuckGo exec further disclosed that users of the mobile app will get a familiar look and functionalities on its upcoming desktop version.

Weinberg also noted that, unlike other existing web browsers, its desktop app boasts a "robust privacy protection" by default. It means that its users will no longer have to turn on any security settings hiding among the plethora of options to be more secure.

DuckDuckGo Desktop Web Browser Skips Chromium

On top of that, the CEO also revealed that the desktop app will not use the open-source version of Google Chrome, known as Chromium, which other web browsers like Microsoft Edge, Drave, and Vivaldi use.

Instead, the DuckDuckGo boss said that its desktop browser will be using the rendering engine of the operating system that it will be installed on.

For instance, it will be using the Edge Chromium WebView 2 for its Windows app. On the flip side, it will be using the WebKit of Safari on Apple's macOS.

The privacy firm shared that its early tests show that using the said rendering engines turns out to be "significantly faster" than the widely-used Chrome.

XDA Developers noted in the same report that the decision of DuckDuckGo to use the native rendering engine of Windows and Mac helps its browser to be free from the security flaws found on Chromium.

