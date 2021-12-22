LG's Dual Up monitor sports a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, which seeks to help productivity workhorse users go for the vertical split-screen option.

The latest monitor from the South Korean tech giant, LG, has been teased ahead of the major CES event in 2022.

LG's DualUp Monitor 16:17 Aspect Ratio

LG further touted that its new addition to its lineup of pro-monitors flaunts a "completely new format in the monitor market," as per the news story by The Verge.

The South Korea-based tech giant further noted that the DualUp monitor still gives its users "the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays."

However, instead of the typical format of installing the two screens side-by-side for better horizontal split-screen productivity. LG wants to introduce an option that appears to stack two 21.5-inch displays on top of each other.

The tech giant added that it "lets users see more in one glance," which in turn could help alleviate chronic neck pain for those who spend too much time in front of their desktop computers.

LG claimed in its statement that side-to-side head movements are the primary cause of neck pain.

As such, it went on to produce a monitor that did not sacrifice the screen estate of two screens but gave the health problem a solution.

Aside from that, the DualUP Monitor of LG is attempting to boost not just the productivity of its users but is also looking to improve their convenience while working as well.

LG's DualUp Monitor Specs

It is worth noting that the unique aspect ratio of the DualUp monitor features a resolution of 2560x2880.

On top of that, one of the Dual Up monitors, the model 28MQ780 offers a display brightness of up to 300 nits. Meanwhile, it further covers nearly the whole or about 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which means a lot for users who are in the field of creativity.

What's more, the DualUp monitor offers more than just an odd aspect ratio. In fact, it also supports HRD10. Not to mention that it also has built-in stereo speakers despite its borderless bezel look, making it sleek and modern.

Also, the 16:18 monitor features USB-C support that could deliver up to 96W of power.

The Korean tech firm has yet to disclose more of its specifications, as well as its price details.

LG announced that these details, along with the monitor itself, are set to be unveiled during CES 2022 in January, according to the report by DigitalTrends.

