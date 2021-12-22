TRON Founder and Rainberry Inc. CEO Reveals He Won Blue Origin's Space Flight Auction | Who is Justin Sun?

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON and the current CEO of Rainbow Inc., has revealed that he just won Blue Origin's first auction and is set to go to space in 2022. With that, Sun will be selecting five people to come with him to space.

For those that have never heard of Justin Sun before and are wondering how he won the auction, here's a quick introduction to who he is.

Who is Justin Sun?

As per his profile on Bloomberg, Justin Sun was the founder of the TRON foundation, otherwise known for its cryptocurrency ticker TRX. Aside from his involvement in TRON, Justin Sun also acts as the Chief Executive Officer of BitTorrent Inc. (now known as Rainberry Inc.) and the Chief Representative for Ripple Labs Inc.

Wu Blockchain tweeted out that Justin Sun said that he had won the first auction for Blue Origin six months ago and is going to select five people to join him in space this coming 2022. To add, Blue Origin is a space exploration company that was founded by the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos.

$28 Million Bid for the Space Flight

According to an article by BusinessWire, the entire bid amount of $28 million directly went into Blue Origin's foundation Club for the Future, which helped benefit 19 space-based charities in order to help inspire future generations to take up careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space.

Aside from his business involvement, Justin Sun is also a permanent representative of Grenada to the WTO. He will be the first Grenadian, international diplomat, and blockchain leader to go into space.

Justin Sun Will Bring the Grenadian Flag

As per the report, he will be bringing a Grenadian flag on the voyage. With that, Sun is launching a campaign called "Sea of Stars" to convey that Earth is where the chapter of human life will start for future generations.

It is expected that Sun might be nominating a member of the TRON DAO community, long-term holders for TRX, BTT, SUN, JST, NFT, and WIN, along with some other outstanding leaders that come from the worlds of art, fashion, technology, space exploration, and entrepreneurship.

Sun's Thoughts on Space

Mr. Sun said that with the rapid development of commercial aerospace, being able to enter space could become a dream that "every person" can realize in either their lifetime. To add, he stated that humanity is now entering the era of "great spaceflight,'' saying that the great journey would still require more and more people to get involved.

Sun and his five crewmates are expected to board the New Shepard flight next year.



