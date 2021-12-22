SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship launches two Raspberry Pi computers to the International Space Station or the ISS as part of the resupply mission of NASA for its astronauts in space.

The rocket of the space firm of billionaire Elon Musk launched from the Kennedy Space Center at the Cape Canaveral facilities of NASA or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Florida.

It also marks the 24th cargo mission of SpaceX to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX Launches Raspberry Pi Computers to Space

As per the news story by BBC, the two computers, which carry the same size as a credit card, are tasked to undergo experimentation in the ISS.

The two Raspberry computers were programmed by students as part of the project of both the European Space Agency or the ESA and the Raspberry Pi Foundation or the RPF.

To be more precise, both teens and children went on to program the two small computers as they attempted to run their experiments on the orbiting space station.

The new computers headed to the ISS are slated to replace the older units, namely Izzy and Ed, which reached the space station way back in the Principia mission or Tim Peake in 2015.

Astro Pi Project and Young Minds

The project is dubbed the "European Astro Pi Challenge: Mission Zero," which seeks to help young minds further develop the skills of students in coding, along with their application of creativity for this space experiment.

Aside from coding the computers, the teens and children are also tasked to leave a creative personal message to the astronauts on the ISS, according to the report by SpaceRef.

The messages from the kids will be sent to the ISS astronauts via the new Raspberry Pi computers.

The head of the youth partnership of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, Olympia Brown, said that the communication between the young minds and the astronauts will not be a problem as there is an internet Wi-Fi connection in the ISS.

It is to note that the project of both the ESA and the RPF allows kids to send their creative messages to space until March 2022.

To do so, young minds could head on to the website of the project for free to participate. It is worth noting that the program is suitable for folks who are ages six and above.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, Philip Colligan, touted that the project gives "the power of computing into children's hands with one of the coolest educational opportunities out there."

