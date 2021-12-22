To-Mobile has been battling against spammers and scammers victimizing its consumers for the past few years.

Now, the giant telecommunications company confirmed that the total number of these malicious calls more than doubled this 2021.

Many people across the globe find these fraudulent calls really annoying. They would be coming from unknown contacts, which would send you continuous calls to have a conversation in hopes of fooling you to provide your sensitive details, especially those linked to your bank accounts.

"By November, volume had increased exponentially, and T-Mobile identified double the January traffic at 2.5 billion calls as Scam Likely," said T-Mobile via its official 2021 Scam and Robocall report.

T-Mobile Blocks 21 Billion Spam Calls

According to WDIO ABC's latest report, the average number of spam calls this 2021 is around 700 calls per second. This would be nearly 425 million calls every week.

As of the moment, T-Mobile is making drastic efforts to prevent these malicious call campaigns. Thanks to the company's initiatives, it could block more than 21 billion malicious calls.

Half of the blocked calls were linked to fake vehicle warranty scams. Meanwhile, the remaining ones are confirmed to be from the impersonation of car insurance agencies, package deliveries, as well as wireless providers, and Social Security staff.

In 2020, T-Mobile decided to launch its Scam Shield service, which currently helps consumers block fraudulent calls from contacting them. You can click this link to see more details about it.

T-Mobile Drops CES 2022

Business World reported that T-Mobile and other giant companies, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest, would not physically participate in the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show this coming 2022.

The new CES event is expected to take place in Las Vegas by January. However, because of the rising Omicron cases across various countries, these tech firms decided to ditch the event in the meantime.

In other news, Meta sues cybercriminals behind malicious campaigns of Messenger, IG,and Facebook. Meanwhile, security experts discovered some flaws in Hotel WiFi networks.

