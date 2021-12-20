(Photo : by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) Photo taken on October 18, 2021 in Moscow shows the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo on a tablet screen. - Facebook on October 18, 2021, announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to build the "metaverse", a virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant sees as the future.

Meta is now seeking out the criminals that wreaked havoc on the company's social media platforms, focusing on a phishing scam against users. Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp were the primary target of the said phishing scams that victimized users to give up their credentials and access hackers.

Meta to Sue Criminals Behind Phishing Scams on Social Media

Meta announced that it had taken its grievances to California's courts, focusing on catching the criminals or hackers behind the phishing schemes present in the country. Facebook's Director of Platform Enforcement and Litigation, Jessica Romero, regarded that phishing scams are unacceptable and tolerated by the company.

The social media company knows how much phishing is rampant in their platform and across the internet landscape, hence this action.

The report saw as many as 39,000 websites focusing on phishing or having links to it, awaiting its next victim to steal information.

How Much Damage Did These Criminals Do?

Facebook said that there are massive phishing scams in the country right now, and being a multi-platform company, it faces a lot on its own already.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp are all affected by the phishing scam, and it is high time that the company aims to avoid this for a better experience on the platform soon.

Meta's Issues and Problems

Meta discovered a lot that compromises the safety of its user and application, focusing on the so-called "cyber-mercenaries" that are known to spy on users using their profiles. The platform of Meta was one of the top regarded social media that faces many criminals in its wake, people having security issues daily.

However, Meta wants this to stop now, hence its suit to go against the hackers it will catch; phishing is a widely considered form of cybercrime, and it is something that the company does not tolerate.

Apart from catching criminals, it also aims to look at its systems or programming regarding its bugs on the system to see any internal problems.

Phishing is a big no on social media as it takes on deceptive and creative ways to push a person into giving up their credentials and access to their account. The importance of Two-Factor Authentication focuses on this, among other safety nets imposed by the companies, but that is not enough.

With that, Meta is going on a legal pursuit against them.

