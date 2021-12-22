Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced another down for its servers now as issues from different apps and companies popup online, giving people a hard time connecting with the service. The service interruption persists the third time this December already, and it brings a lot of buzz in the industry regarding its reliability and usage.

AWS Down for the Third Time This December

The AWS is down again, and it is the third time this month for getting errors like these, affecting the use of its features.

December is not looking good for Amazon and its AWS already as it is bombarded with reports of issues that disrupt the use of the products part of the service. A report from the company said that it resolved several cases already but is not yet done with all of the issues lying around from different regions.

The North American service was the focus of the disruptions, and it reports on different issues, including:

API Errors

AWS Directory Service - Directory Services AD Connector or Managed AD

AWS Single Sign-On - Directory Services AD Connector or Managed AD

Console Application Upload Errors [RESOLVED]

The report points out its Northern Virginia region that affects companies like Epic Games, Asana, Slack, and more.

AWS: Service Interruptions Are Getting Frequent

The frequency of the service interruptions is getting apparent, and it proves a problem for the company in this landscape and this timeline. Despite the many issues from before, different issues emerge from the company and center themselves on the NA region.

Tech Crunch reported that the outages in the past weeks went on for hours, with different services like Facebook, Messenger, and other social media platforms seeing its effects.

AWS: What is Happening?

The recent AWS re: Invent event took place last month, and it brought a lot of features and products for the company's service for users to look forward to for its improvement. However, while there are many exciting and promising releases from the showcase, many people have experienced several problems with the service lately.

Reports of different problems for the web services of the renowned e-commerce company surfaced earlier this month and became a persistent issue in the tech landscape. Amazon resolved it twice already, but the third time says a lot about its current issues that need addressing from the company but remain a recurring one.

Amazon did not explain much about why it is experiencing this problem now.

People are mostly affected by this as its partners, and those that use its service are massive, also affected by these interruptions that remain unsolved. For now, Amazon is trying to fix the problem and help solve this case, but it would not be long before people start to question it after another issue persists.

