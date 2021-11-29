AWS is bringing its IoT RoboRunner robotics program soon, after unveiling it in its ongoing event known as re:Invent 2021, focusing on the many innovations and offers of technology. A new robotics program by Amazon Web Services (AWS) would be intended for the warehouses and workplaces of the company, especially in controlling its fleet.

AWS IoT RoboRunner Robotics Program Unveiled

AWS has announced on its latest re:Invent showcase that there is a new venture made by the company, focusing on the IoT RoboRunner, a robotics program that would improve work and management soon. The focus of the new program would be to reduce the costs of the company in its daily operations and increase the output rate it does.

The re:Invent event is an ongoing expo from AWS, focusing on the many offers that the company has, as well as partners that would share their products and innovations to the community. The AWS caters to a lot of industries and not just for the robotics or internet ventures, having more to offer than what is known of its online services.

What Would the RoboRunner Do for the AWS?

The RoboRunner would be a common application architecture that would help in the integration of different robot types and makes, having them available under one platform of a work management tool. Effectively, the RoboRunner helps in having an all-in-one system that would eliminate the need for more tools in one's arsenal.

Amazon's Web Services and Its Importance

AWS is best known for being a web service where companies and people can set up shop and use its different offers to complete their websites or platform that would help in improving online presence. The servers and other offers of AWS have focused on a lot of aspects of the internet, aiming at the internet's betterment.

AWS is best known for its integration with Alexa, the AI assistant by the Amazon company that competes with the likes of Siri, Google Assistant, Bixby, and more. The AWS has also focused itself on solving real-world problems with the likes of the initial fight against the coronavirus pandemic that it has involved itself with.

Now, the focus of the other leg of Amazon's venture is for its robotics focus, developing a management platform that would control the fleet on its warehouse, focusing on the many automated machines it control. Initially, it would be a massive service for the Amazon company, but if it is made available to others, it would be another venture for AWS to offer.

