AWS (Amazon Web Services) is now planning to help Singapore enhance the country's space industry. The company plans to do this via its advanced Cloud technologies.

The Amazon Web Services will do this by working with OSTIn (Office for Space Technology & Industry). Thanks to the new partnership, Singapore can now improve its collaborations within the local ecosystem and the country's space talent.

"OSTIn is delighted to be working with AWS to explore the use of cloud technologies to support the growth of Singapore's space industry, and realize business and innovation initiatives," said OSTIn's Executive Director David Tan via Amazon Web Services' official press release.

AWS to Enhance Singapore's Space Industry

According to ZDNet's latest report, the new partnership of AWS with OSTIn is the first one in Asia.

The collaboration would allow Amazon Web Services to use its cloud services further to explore the potential of Singapore's space industry as it grows and develops economically and technologically.

On the other hand, AWS would also provide the businesses in the Asian country with credits, which can be used to purchase its Cloud services.

These credits are also helpful when it comes to facilitating new space technologies and talents in Singapore.

The U.S Cloud vendor explained that the new collaboration could inspire more young Singaporeans to pursue a career in the rising space industry and the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) sectors.

AWS x OSTIn Partnership's Other Details

As of the moment, the specific plans of AWS and OSTIn are still not confirmed. However, Singaporeans and Amazon's U.S. customers would definitely hear more announcements from the Cloud vendor by 2022.

Meanwhile, Tan said that the new collaboration with the American tech firm would help Singapore become a regional space hub.

