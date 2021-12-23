The esports industry continues to expand as more people are encouraged to explore the vast world of gaming. Strangely as it sounds, Japan has a clear response for those thrill-seekers who want to pursue gaming-related courses and programs this time around.

Japan, which became popular in animation, is reportedly opening an official esports high school in the upcoming spring.

In this institution, the students will learn gaming mechanics at a young age and a curriculum that will introduce them to their dream job when they reach college.Here's everything you need to know about Japan's first-ever esports academia in the country.

Esports High School Soon to Open in Japan

In North America, many institutions have been offering many video game courses and esports scholarships to select students. While there are no established schools for esports yet in the region, Japan has a different take on this venture.

According to The Gamer's report on Friday, Dec. 24, Japan is now preparing to launch the first esports academy dubbed "Esports Koutou Gakuin" in Japanese. This would be a new ground for those who want to pursue a career in the video game industry.

Japanese pro soccer team Tokyo Verdy and Tokyo-based telecom firm NTT funded this special academy for video game enthusiasts. The majority of the staff came from these two organizations.

What to Expect Inside Esports Koutu Gakuin?

Students who want to participate in this esports school should expect their teachers to be well-versed in gaming terminologies, mechanics, policies, and more. With that, the professional esports players will serve as the educators of this institution.

Unlike other schools, the students would be facing a huge screen. High-spec computers will also accompany them for learning.

From the official website of the learning center, the lecture halls will welcome the students with desks with four gaming rigs. Moreover, the 40 Galleria XA7C-R37 computers will be powered by Intel Core i7-11700 and RTX 3070 chips. Besides, there would be a 1TB NVMe storage and 22GB DDR4 RAM for each PC.

The typical scene looks like a computer shop since accessories such as chairs, headsets, and more are provided to the students.

At the time of writing, the institution has not yet announced the particular games discussed as part of the curriculum. However, it clarified that it would teach third-person shooters, first-person shooters, MOBAs, and strategy games to the prospects.

Possible Careers For Future Esports Graduates

According to Kotaku, the website indicated the following careers students could pursue in this prestigious gaming school. Here are they:

VR creator

Game writer

Game designer

3DCG designer

Programmer

Special effects creator

Esports pro

Game streamer

Take note that some of these careers would require you to take outside courses from different universities or educational institutions.

The open campus tours for Japan's first esports high school will kick off in January. The opening of the class will happen in April.

Up to this moment, there's no word yet about the enrollment pricing and other costs to attend this academy.

