Steam Winter Sale 2021 Unveils Best Games to Grab For Christmas | Epic Holiday Deal Kicks Off

Steam Winter Sales is once again gracing the users for another round of year-end sales of games. Don't worry for players who have missed the previous deals since this is now your chance to grab your favorite game for the holidays.

With a huge library of over 10,000 games, the gaming platform will allow you to purchase your desired titles on your wishlist at a hefty discount. Keep an eye on the following games for the ongoing Steam Christmas Sale 2021.

Steam Winter Sale 2021 to Offer Up to 80% Discount

According to a report from Sirus Gaming, the most recent Steam sale has started on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The good news is you can now search for your go-to titles and buy them for up to 80% off. That's a hefty discount that you will enjoy in case you want to obtain one.

You can choose what's best for you from the old games from last year up to the present depending on the genre, mechanics, gameplay, graphics, and storyline. Besides availing of a game, you will also be entitled to vote for 2021's Steam Awards that will happen soon.

The report added that the Winter Holiday Sale will be available until January 5, 2022. By that time, players will greet the New Year with an AAA, indie, and many more game titles on the platform.

Related Article: Best Video Games to Get for Christmas 2021

Hottest Games to Check During Steam Winter Sale 2021

In a similar report by Sirus, the ongoing Christmas sale on Steam presents the best games that you can purchase with a discount. Let's see if the list includes your favorite game right now.

PowerWash Simulator ($19.99)

Among Us (currently at $4.99)

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story ($29.99)

Dead by Daylight ($19.99)Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition ($59.99)

Poppy Playtime ($4.99)Hollow Knight ($14.99)Subnautica ($29.99)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER ($29.99 at 50% off from $59.99)

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach ($39.99)

Halo Infinite ($59.99)Forza Horizon 5 ($59.99)

Farming Simulator 22 ($49.99)

Phasmophobia ($13.99)

Inscryption ($19.99)Propnight ($19.99)

It Takes Two ($39.99)

New World is ($39.99)

Valheim ($19.99)

Monster Hunter Rise ($59.99)

Hades ($24.99)

Timberborn ($24.99)

Back 4 Blood ($59.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 ($59.99)

Days Gone ($29.99 at 40% off $49.99)

Battlefield 2042 ($39.59 at 34% off from $59.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition ($10.00 at 80% off $49.99)

ARK: Survival Evolved ($9.89 at 67% off from $29.99)

Dying Light Platinum Edition ($14.99 at 70% off from $49.99)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 ($38.99 at 35% off from $59.99)

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition ($39.52 at 66% off from $114.97)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 ($41.99 at 30% off from $59.99)

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Premium Edition ($56.31 at 35% off from $85.97)

Epic Holiday Sale 2021

Tech Times reported last week that Epic Games kicked off its Christmas sale last Dec. 16. The tech publication wrote that the event will continue to run until January 6, 2022. It's less than three weeks before it closes so you have more time to decide what to buy and what to play before 2021 ends.

Clutch Points reported that beginning from Dec.16, every player can claim a free game until Dec.31. However, you are restricted to getting only one per day so be careful in your selection before downloading the game.

Read Also: Steam Winter Sale 2020 Countdown: Start Date and Time, Leaks, Tips, and MORE!!!

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.