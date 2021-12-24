With Christmas fast approaching and not a lot of major sales going on, Apple is bringing down the price of its Apple Watch Series 7 by $60! With that, enthusiasts, athletes, and those who want to wear an Apple Watch, the Series 7, can purchase the device on Amazon for just $339.

Christmas Deal: Apple Watch Series 7 for $60 Off

One of the most memorable things about Christmas is shopping for the best deals. Although physical shopping has continued as restrictions are starting to get more flexible, most orders have been made online instead of in-store. In order to get the $60 discount, buyers will have to purchase through Amazon.

As of the moment, it is not yet confirmed whether the buyers will be able to get $60 off should they choose to purchase the Apple Watch Series 7 in stores instead of online. With that, the smartwatch is now being sold for 15% off on Amazon.

Do All Series 7 Watches Come with the 15% Discount?

According to the story by MacWorld, for those that might have forgotten to purchase a present this year for people they know are Apple fans, the Apple Watch Series 7 could be the best choice for them! However, a catch to the smartwatch since not all colors might be sold at a 15% discount.

As noted by the article, Amazon is selling the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 "in green" for $339, but when toggling with other colors for the smartwatch, the discounts seem to vary depending on the color.

No Discount for the Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band

Some color options, when checked, offer a 12% discount of about $49, while others do not offer discounts at all. To expand, the Apple Watch Series 7 Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band does not have a discount and sells for its original $399.

In order to get the smartwatch before Christmas, buyers will have to opt for the "fastest delivery" option as opposed to the FREE delivery option, which delivers the smartwatch on December 28.

Apple Series 7 vs. Series 6

As per the publication, the Apple Watch Series 7 isn't that much of an upgrade compared to the Series 6. However, it does bring two very meaningful changes, including a larger screen and faster charging, which is an important comparison since the Watch Series 6 sells on Amazon for just $321.08 as opposed to the Series 7 at $399 for retail and $339 at a discount.

As noted by the article, the Series 7 includes everything great about the Series 6 like blood-oxygen and EKG sensors, an altimeter that's always on, and a number of different health and fitness features.

Since the Series 7 is the company's newest watch, buyers will also be guaranteed to get years' worth of watchOS updates as opposed to the older ones. For those wanting to purchase an Apple Watch Series 7 and aren't picky with the color, the green one offers the biggest discount compared to the others.

