With the introduction of 5G technology, 3G technology is starting to fall far behind. Because of this, the 3G network is set to retire in 2022 with tens of thousands of different Android phones expected to stop working once it does.

Older Devices Using 3G Technology Could Stop Working

According to the story by TheSun.co.uk, other devices that are still using 3G technology, including tablets, certain medical alert devices as well as smartwatches and even security systems can stop working when this happens.

As per the publication, older phones can lose the ability to text, make phone calls, or even connect to the internet.

Due to this, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have all announced that they will be discontinuing 3G services in order for them to full focus on both 4G or LTE and 5G services beginning next year.

AT&T First to Stop 3G Support with T-Mobile and Verizon Following

Out of the aforementioned providers, AT&T will be the first one to cut the cord and will start discontinuing the service as early as February, per the FCC. T-Mobile and Sprint, on the other hand, will be ending the service for older devices between March and July of 2022.

Verizon, however, will be the last to do so by giving its customers up until the end of next year before their 3G service will officially be discontinued.

It is important to note that the discontinuation of support for these devices means that they will become more prone to cyberattacks.

Here are the List of Android Devices to Stop Operating in 2022:

Archos 53 Platinum

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Catepillar Cat B15

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Sony Xperia M

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Wiko Dark Knight

ZTE Grand S Flex

Huawei Ascend G740

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956

Huawei Ascend Mate

UMi X2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

Run F1

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

THL W8

ZYE Grand Memo

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Enact

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus f6

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L4 Ii

Older Devices to Lack Security and Useful Features

The devices listed above are expected to stop working once AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all decide to stop support for 3G. Due to this discontinuation, owning these devices can mean extra risk for their owners.

Aside from the lack of security, having these devices will prove difficult because they will no longer be as useful. This is because users might not be able to send texts, make calls, or connect to the internet any longer should they own one of the devices mentioned above.

