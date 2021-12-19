With the introduction of 5G technology, 3G technology is starting to fall far behind. Because of this, the 3G network is set to retire in 2022 with tens of thousands of different Android phones expected to stop working once it does.
Older Devices Using 3G Technology Could Stop Working
According to the story by TheSun.co.uk, other devices that are still using 3G technology, including tablets, certain medical alert devices as well as smartwatches and even security systems can stop working when this happens.
As per the publication, older phones can lose the ability to text, make phone calls, or even connect to the internet.
Due to this, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have all announced that they will be discontinuing 3G services in order for them to full focus on both 4G or LTE and 5G services beginning next year.
AT&T First to Stop 3G Support with T-Mobile and Verizon Following
Out of the aforementioned providers, AT&T will be the first one to cut the cord and will start discontinuing the service as early as February, per the FCC. T-Mobile and Sprint, on the other hand, will be ending the service for older devices between March and July of 2022.
Verizon, however, will be the last to do so by giving its customers up until the end of next year before their 3G service will officially be discontinued.
It is important to note that the discontinuation of support for these devices means that they will become more prone to cyberattacks.
Here are the List of Android Devices to Stop Operating in 2022:
-
Archos 53 Platinum
-
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
-
HTC Desire 500
-
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
-
Catepillar Cat B15
-
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
-
Sony Xperia M
-
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
-
Wiko Dark Knight
-
ZTE Grand S Flex
-
Huawei Ascend G740
-
Lenovo A820
-
ZTE V956
-
Huawei Ascend Mate
-
UMi X2
-
Samsung Galaxy Core
-
Huawei Ascend D2
-
ZTE Grand X Quad v987
-
Run F1
-
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
-
THL W8
-
ZYE Grand Memo
-
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
-
LG Lucid 2
-
LG Optimus L5 II
-
LG Optimus F6
-
LG Optimus L3 II
-
LG Optimus F5
-
LG Optimus L7 II
-
LG Optimus L5 II Dual
-
LG Enact
-
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
-
LG Optimus F3
-
LG Optimus f6
-
LG Optimus L2 II
-
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
-
LG Optimus F3Q
-
LG Optimus L4 Ii
Older Devices to Lack Security and Useful Features
The devices listed above are expected to stop working once AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all decide to stop support for 3G. Due to this discontinuation, owning these devices can mean extra risk for their owners.
Aside from the lack of security, having these devices will prove difficult because they will no longer be as useful. This is because users might not be able to send texts, make calls, or connect to the internet any longer should they own one of the devices mentioned above.
This article is owned by Tech Times
Written by Urian B.