Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners have now been reporting "spontaneous" screen cracks. With that, Google says that "screens don't just crack" while the company is investigating the issue.

Pixel Owners Complaints on Broken Screens

Pixel owners have taken it to Reddit and the Google support forum to share their experiences stretching back a couple of months. To add, complaints piled up share how the screen cracks spontaneously.

According to the story by AndroidPolice, the Pixel 6 Pro has a curved glass screen which is at fault in a number of cases. To expand, both of these phones are using Gorilla Glass Victus for both the front and the back, which is said to be the strongest glass available in the market.

Screen Protector Not Enough to Stop the Cracks

This, however, hasn't stopped cracks from happening to both models. With that, some examples show that the cracks start in the corners or from one of the sides and as per the complaints, even using a screen protector doesn't really seem to help.

Spontaneous screen cracks are not really that uncommon in smartphones since they usually come from a small manufacturing defect that causes pressure to build up within the display glass, eventually making it split.

Dramatic Changes in Temperature Could be Another Cause

Another cause, as per the publication, include dramatic changes in temperature. Additionally, it is more likely that there was just a bad batch of Pixels that got out with a certain hardware default as opposed to being a problem that happens to every particular phone.

The publication notes that this means current Pixel 6 owners need not worry if this problem has not yet happened to them. With that, if problems shall arise, the owners of the problematic Pixel 6 could just be part of a minuscule percentage of affected phones.

Google Replies 'Screens Don't Just Crack'

As per the thread of complaints, it seems like the company has not yet officially acknowledged the issue as a manufacturing defect. To add, the company line is saying that the display cracks are the fault of the actual owners and not something covered by warranty.

The response of Google, according to a disgruntled customer, was that "screens don't just crack." With that, this means that users have to shell out on their own in order to get screen replacement repairs.

User Error 'Unlikely' to be Behind the Cracked Screens

Some users are also finding out that carrier insurance claims will only replace the whole phone at an additional cost instead of just the screen, which according to AndroidPolice is understandably very frustrating.

Google stated that they are now actively investigating the issue, but with the numerous reports, AndroidPolice says that it is unlikely that user error is behind the cracked screens.

