(Photo : GettyImages/Photo by JUNG YEON-JE) Samsung Phones

SSDs have been integral in storing data at faster transfer rates compared to HDD. With that, Samsung is now introducing the PCIe Gen5 SSD, which is capable of up to 13,000 Mbps, being 30% more power-efficient, and a decent 608 Mbps of data transfer per watt used.

Samsung Announces Its Own PCIe Gen 5 SSD

Samsung has recently announced PCIe Gen 5 SSD made for enterprise customers called the PM1743, one of the first PCIe 5.0 SSDs in the space. With the help of Intel's Alder Lake desktop processors launching, PCIe Gen 5 will be available to the general public.

The adoption will only go up as the processor supports it, with Samsung being one of the first to jump into the space. Before getting too excited, the practical use for the PCIe 5 SSD, the Samsung PM1743, is for enterprise servers meaning the use of this technology for personal use could take a while before it officially rolls out.

Samsung PM1743 Compared to the 980 PRO SSD

The new SSD is capable of doing almost twice what Samsung's previous PCIe 4.0 SSDs were capable of doing. An example is the Samsung 980 PRO SSD, which could only do 7,000 Mbps or megabytes per second.

According to the story by XDA-Developers, the PM1743 is promising speeds of up to 13,000 Mbps along with an increase in performance of up to 6,600 Mbps for write speeds with the previous Samsung 980 PRO only capable of supporting up to 5,100 Mbps in write speed.

Other Features for Samsung's PCIe 5 SSD

When it comes to efficiency, the PCIe 5 SSD says it is 30% more power-efficient, which is a very important feat in the commercial and enterprise space. To add, the new Samsung PM1743 is also reportedly capable of offering transfer rates of 608 Mbps per watt.

As for the memory, the Samsung PM1743 will come with capacities ranging from about 2TB up to 16TB while offering different form factors. It will also be the very first PCIe 5.0 SSD made for the enterprise that comes with dual-port support allowing servers to continue operating despite one port failing.

Read Also: Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Owners Report 'Spontaneous' Screen Cracks | Google Responds 'Screens Don't Just Crack'

Competition in the PCIe 5.0 SSD Space

Mass production for the Samsung PM1743 is expected to begin in Q1 of 2022. Aside from just Samsung, XPG has also recently announced that they will be showcasing two of their prototype PCIe 5.0 SSDs at CES 2022, saying they can provide faster speeds as per Adata.

To explain what the competition could look like, PRoject Nighthawk is already promising read speeds that go up to 14 Gbps, with write speeds going up to 12 Gbps. On the other hand, Project Blackbird will be offering slower write speeds but is expected to go up to 10 Gbps, with both having capacities of up to 8TB.

Related Article: 3G Network to Retire in 2022 with Tens of Thousands of Android Phones to Stop Working

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.