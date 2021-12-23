With the age of the entrepreneur upon, there have been multiple movies portraying real-life characters in the business. With that, a new series called Super Pumped by Showtime is going to focus on the life of the former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to be played by none other than Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Play the Role of Travis Kalanick, Uber CEO

With movies like Jobs that focused on Apple CEO Steve Jobs and The Social Network focusing on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, more and more films are coming out about the big people in business. To add, the upcoming show, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, comes from the creator of Billions, another show that focuses on the world of business.

As seen in the trailer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays an ecstatic character in the upcoming series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which is a Showtime series set to release in February. Gordon-Levitt will be playing the former Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick.

Series Based on Mike Isaac's Book About the Uber CEO

According to the story by CNet, the show will be based on the book by Mike Isaac, a reporter for the New York Times. With that, as seen in the trailer, the actor shows how his character is full-on committed to the idea that the ride service business is capable of changing everything.

Notable lines within the trailer itself include Gordon-Levitt shouting out, "we can conquer the world!" while Bill Gurley, the co-founder of Uber played by Kyle Chandler, is well aware of the problems of his partner. Chandler's character is seen in the trailer saying, "Travis is a liability" in a grim way.

As per the publication, one main reason to watch this show is due to its story following what happened with what the publication described as the "controversial" Kalanick, known for resigning from the company due to pressure back in 2017.

Other amazing actors on the series include Uma Thurman, who will be playing Arianna Huffington, the founder of the Huffington Post and a board member of Uber and Hank Azaria of the Simpsons, who will be playing Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Release Date

Although the series Super Pumped is the actual title of Isaac's Uber book, should the show continue, CNet notes that the series will be focusing on a different business drama within every season.

The upcoming show, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, is expected to premiere on Showtime on February 27 of 2022.

The trailer for Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber has already been uploaded to YouTube, which shows the eccentric Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the upcoming series about Travis Kalanick.

