With Christmas just around the corner, there might be one last chance to snag up the Xbox Series X from major retailers. Amazon, Microsoft Store, GameStop, Walmart, and Best Buy are just some of the online retailers that will have a restock of the console.

Reasons Why Buying the Xbox Series X is Extremely Difficult

Despite launching over a year ago, not everyone has been lucky enough to be able to purchase the Xbox Series X thanks to the huge demand, limited supply, the global chip shortage, and scalpers making things more difficult for everyone.

As the latest Microsoft gaming console, the Xbox Series X has been very much in demand to the point that a many hopeful buyers that lucked out on purchasing the console from retailers have eventually decided to settle for buying the consoles at scalper prices.

COVID-19 and the Global Chip Shortage

Due to the ever growing demand and the supply chain disrupted both by COVID-19 and the global chip shortage, semiconductors have become difficult to produce. The Xbox Series X, however, is not the only product using these semiconductors.

The global chip shortage has affected everything from cars, GPUs, to the Xbox Series X's direct competitor, Sony's PlayStation 5. That has forced buyers, in order to be able to purchase the console, to compete with other buyers.

Following Xbox Series X Restock Tracker Twitter Accounts

In order to increase chances of purchasing the console, buyers have to move fast and follow Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter accounts. These accounts notify the public whenever new stock becomes available online.

Once the console becomes available online, buyers will still have to do their best to place an order as fast as they can. It should be noted that buyers need to make sure that they have accounts for the websites selling these consoles.

Here are the Sites Selling the Xbox Series X Restock for Christmas:

Techniques in Buying the Xbox Series X

With a slim chance of purchasing the Xbox Series X restock before the year ends, buyers have to make sure that they are able to check out the console once it becomes available online. A lot of buyers have reportedly been able to add the console to cart but have been unpable to check it out due to not inputting the needed details.

Techniques that will help ensure a successful purchase include turning on the notifications for Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter accounts, make sure the buyer's accounts are ready for checkout, and signing in right away whenever new stock is available in order to move as fast as possible when new stocks become available.

