As part of Epic Game Store's 15-day free game promotion, "Control" will be downloadable without any payment until 11 a.m. of December 27. In addition, gamers will also be able to get other titles absolutely for free during the promo period.

Epic Game Store Free Games December 2021

According to the story by The Verge, the game is being offered as part of Epic Game Store's free games promotion that will only last for 15 days. Per the publication, the game will be made free for one day only.

In order for gamers to get the game for free, they have to first log into the Epic Games Store. Should they not have an account yet, they are required to create one. After logging in, gamers will then need to go to the "Control" game page and click on "Get" in order for the game to be added to their library for free.

How to Get 'Control' for Free

Per the tweet by Epic Games Store, "the Federal Bureau of Control" has given them the authorization needed to offer the game for free for a single day only. The tweet then invited gamers to claim the free game while they still can.

This, however, is not the first time that "Control" was offered for free on the Epic Games Store. The last time that the game was given out for free was in June. This means that those who missed the chance to get the game for free six months ago will have another opportunity to do so.

The Federal Bureau of Control has granted us authorization to disperse free copies of @ControlRemedy for one day only.



Claim yours while you can, Director. https://t.co/1bzgT8zKH0 pic.twitter.com/ZkJp5yh9VX — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 26, 2021

Jesse Faden of the Federal Bureau of Control

As per the publication, the action-adventure game was dubbed one of their top games of 2019.

"Control" follows the story of a director of a secret agency known as the Federal Bureau of Control, Jesse Faden. In the game, Jesse Farden is able to harness supernatural abilities in order to combat a strong paranormal force.

In addition to Epic's free games, there are also other games that will be sold at discounted prices throughout the promotional period.

Holiday Sale for Other Games on Epic Games Store

Due to the Holiday Sale, other popular game titles like "Far Cry 6" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" are available at discounted princes. On top of this, Epic Games Store is also giving out a $10 coupon for players to apply on games that cost more than $14.99.

Per the article by The Verge, this discount will be available to use until the end of the Holiday Sale, which will be on January 6, 2022. Gamers who purchase will have no limit as to how many games they choose to use the coupon for.

The publication notes that gamers can even fill up their carts with ten games with a total of over $14.99 and be able to get $10 off on every game.

In addition, Epic Games Store is going to be giving one free game per day until December 30.

