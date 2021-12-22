"Call of Duty: Warzone" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" are currently suffering from in-game bugs and other system issues. Because of this, many players complained to Activision through various social media platforms.

Some of them are even uninstalling the game. Many shooting titles are currently on sale since Christmas and New Year are just a few days ahead. These include "Modern Warfare."

However, some gamers said that the discount for Activision's game is useless since it is "literally unplayable.

"The fact that Modern Warfare is literally unplayable and it's on sale in time for the holidays is f*cking absurd," said one of the title's fans via Gaming Bible.

'Call of Duty: Warzone,' 'Modern Warfare' Unplayable?

According to Kotaku's latest report, "Modern Warfare" and "Warzone" are currently teeming with internal bugs. These include overheating consoles.

Also Read: 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Pacific Update Delays to December 8; Speculations on Activision Issue Continues

On the other hand, some gamers also shared that they were experiencing an endless loop of flickering between the loading screen and the menu of the two titles.

Of course, Activision recently announced that they were already working on the system issues. The giant game publisher confirmed that the most affected gamers use Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Activision said that players can do the best thing right now is clear their cache data on their consoles. However, this method is not 100% efficient.

Possible Reason Behind In-Game Bugs

Right now, Activision hasn't announced the root cause of the ongoing in-game issues of its two shooting titles. However, some rumors provided a very simple possible reason.

They explained that it is not a coincidence that "Warzone" and "Modern Warfare" suffer from bugs after the mass developer walkouts.

Recently, many Activision staff staged a massive walkout because of the harassment and other allegations against the company. But, this is still speculation.

In other news, "Call of Duty: Vanguard" shotguns were nerfed after Sledgehammer's update. Meanwhile, PlayStation removes "Vanguard" from its store.

For more news updates about "Call of Duty" and other stories related to it, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.