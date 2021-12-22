A recent leak has revealed a change in direction for Square Enix's remake of a classical hit. With that, the Final Fantasy VII remake will be launching on Steam after ending its Epic Games Store exclusive contract.

Square Enix' Final Fantasy VII Remake to be Available on Steam

According to the story by ComicBook, a new leak that just popped up shows that Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII remake will become available on Valve's Steam platform on PC. Within the last week, Final Fantasy VII remake has officially debuted on PC, but as of the moment, the game remains exclusive to Epic Games Store.

However due to recent info popping up, it looks like the game won't remain exclusive for Epic for long. With that, according to Just call me Road on Twitter, the user can confirm that the game is planned to release on Steam after its exclusive contract ends.

AppID Points to Game Becoming Available on Steam

When looking directly into the game files, you will see an AppID pointing directly back to Steam. More specifically, the files were found when searching for the ID number in question through SteamDB and it reveals that Square Enix already created a private page for the game back in October 2020, which was six months after initially releasing on the PS4.

According to the publication, this seems to suggest that the game could be coming to Stream at some point in the future and Epic was only able to grab exclusivity for the game right out of the gate like it has done with a number of other titles in the past.

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC

As a whole, this particular set of news remains a pretty unsurprising sequence of events to happen to the Final Fantasy VII remake in the PC space. With that, while the war when it comes to competing PC platforms has started to annoy a lot of fans in recent years, having a number of launchers snag up exclusivity for certain titles has become a norm.

Despite not being able to grab exclusivity for the entirety of the title, it still looks like those that want to get the Final Fantasy VII remake through Steam will end up having to wait until some point next year to do this.

Where to Buy Final Fantasy VII Remake

Up until then, if players don't really want to wait longer in order to play the game, they can check out the Final Fantasy VII remake that is already available on PS4 and PS5. To add, the game is also available on PC through Epic Games Store as of the moment.

As to when the Final Fantasy VII remake will come out on Steam, gamers will have to wait until Square Enix, or Steam makes the official announcement.

