Do you know that Toyota created a Human Support Robot? In this episode, Toyota Technology Manager, Mark Van Loock, discusses what else that this Human Support Roboto can do.

In Tech Times Exclusives #21, Toyota's Motor Europe Technology Manager, Mark Van Loock, discussed the practical use of the Human Support Robot to Tech Times. The robot, released earlier this year, is known for assisting patients in their homes.

Toyota's Motor Europe Tech Manager Discusses the Human Support Robot

The Human Support Robot is a mobile platform created by Toyota that brings assistance to disabled patients while in their homes. It is one of the highlighted key features of the HSR device, according to Loock, Toyota Motor Europe's Technology Manager, that discussed it in an interview.

The robot brings multi-display and multi-color 3D printed cameras to be the source of its functions and features.

Among the notable features is grasping objects and bringing them to the user for assistance. The HSR can also detect people and objects, avoiding any accidents or collisions.

The executive is known for his Toyota's Robotics group, which developed the tech for different applications. Van Loock thought that Toyota would focus on robotics for corporations but brought him into the "service group."

Toyota HSR: Practically Designed for Home Use

Loock said that Toyota made this for practicality in a home setting. This will benefit patients who are in their homes that need assistance.

The background of the executive focuses a lot on Toyota's pursuit for developing technology in giving to the public, helping them through numerous daily tasks.

Toyota's HSR is the latest robot for home assistance, and this led the company to look more into technology that may help people in their everyday tasks, even while staying at home. Users are also in control of the tech the entire time, with smart integration.

It is omnidirectional and can monitor a person's activities for domestic tasks.

The bot was first announced in 2012, released in 2021.

Toyota's Tech Advancements Now

The Japanese automaker is known for its mobility pods that also brought assistance to the latest Paralympic games held in the Asian country as part of its initiative for healthcare services for patients.

The company advocates for bringing assistance in mobility through vehicles and technology to which they have plenty of access in buildings.

One of the most popular initiatives of Toyota now is an eco-friendly fleet coming in 2035, a target for the company to move its focus to electric transportation, which it initially started with the Prius.

The many tech advancements of the company are its commitment to a brighter tomorrow, with Loock and all of Toyota's capabilities in bringing tech to those that surely need it.

Watch the full interview below.

