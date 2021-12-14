Toyota BZ4x, the giant automaker's first electric vehicle, was unveiled on Dec. 14. This would be the company's first step towards the rising EV market.

As of the moment, the giant Japanese car developer is already selling some zero-emission vehicle models. However, there doesn't include electric cars.

This is why experts say that BZ4x's launch is quite a big deal. Another thing that makes this innovation exciting is that it is a pickup truck.

As of the moment, only several companies have pickup trucks that rely on electric battery cells. To give you more ideas, here are other details of the new BZ4x.

Toyota's BZ4x: The Company's First EV

According to Electrek's latest report, Toyota hasn't confirmed the exact features of its first electric vehicle. But, the actual design of the new zero-emission pickup truck has been released.

Based on the images, one of the variants of the new EV would be in white. It has a thick front, which contains Toyota's logo and four doors, hinting that it would be a four-seater.

Its body looks longer compared to its pickup bed. If you are one of the interested consumers, the best thing you can do right now is to wait for the giant vehicle developer's further announcements.

On the other hand, you can visit this link to see the actual images.

More Toyota EVs to Arrive

Aside from the BZ4x, Toyota also confirmed that it would soon announce 30 more electric cars. These new models are expected to be launched this coming 2030.

However, the estimated date would still depend on the efficiency of Toyota when it comes to the designing and production phase.

"Today, I would like to talk about Toyota's strategy for achieving carbon neutrality - particularly our strategy for battery electric vehicles, which represent one of the most promising options," said the giant automaker.

On the other hand, Toyota also confirmed another zero-emission vehicle, the Compact Cruiser EV. But, it is still a concept as of the moment, as reported by Car and Driver.

In other news, the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been confirmed. On the other hand, consumers could also expect around 200,000 units of Ford Mustang Mach-E.

For more news updates about Toyota and other automakers transitioning to the EV market, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

