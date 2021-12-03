Toyota announced its new EV plan in Europe. Right now, the rising carbon emissions across the globe are getting worst.

Replacing the traditional car models with zero-emission vehicles, such as electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid cell vehicles, is just one of the efforts made by the government and giant automakers to lessen carbon dioxide.

As of the moment, various car manufacturers have already committed that they'll completely sell only zero-emission cars, especially EVs, around 2030 or 2040.

Tesla's growing business played an important role in its transition since it encouraged many tech firms to design and produce electric vehicles instead of traditional ones.

Toyota's 100% EV Sale to Happen by 2035?

According to Electrek's latest report, Toyota Europe promised that it would only sell electric cars by 2035. The giant automaker added that its new plan also aims to have a 50% zero-emission sale by 2030.

"Moving beyond 2030, we expect to see further ZEV demand acceleration and Toyota will be ready to achieve 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles by 2035 in Western Europe," said Toyota Motor Europe's CEO and President, Matt Harrison, via Toyota Newsroom.

He added that the country should have enough hydrogen refueling, as well as electric charging stations by that time.

The CEO further explained that it would also be great if the renewable energy capacity would increase. You can view this link to see more information.

Will Toyota Achieve Its Goal in Europe?

As of the moment, Toyota is still the top manufacturer when it comes to producing ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles.

However, this giant automaker still falls behind when it comes to electric cars. But, it needs to achieve its 100% zero-emission sale by 2035 since it committed this in its European Green Deal.

