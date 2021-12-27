(Photo : Quantic Dream)

Quantic Dream's next foray in video gaming, the highly anticipated "Star Wars Eclipse," might be embroiled in varied developmental issues as it embarks on an ambitious quest into the galaxy far, far away.

Thus far, much of Quantic Dream's forthcoming project remains clouded in a sea of rumor and hearsay, which might be for the better as recent reports suggest. In a lengthy YouTube upload, Tom Henderson explains away the ongoing issues that have surmounted over the past 18 months of the game's development

Henderson, a well-known leaker and video game insider, tells of major staffing concerns, specifically shortages that disallow the developer to broaden its scope on the project. He also highlights internal woes surrounding the Quantic Dream engine, of which the game will be running on. Due to these limitations, which are "confined levels and limited NPCs," as Henderson laments, developers are hard pressed to keep the game functional in high combat scenarios.

Quantic Dream, best known for linear narratively-focused experiences, such as "Heavy Rain" and "Detroit: Become Human," is a studio better suited for small-scale projects rather than major open world action adventure experiences. Its internal engine wasn't built for something as high-demanding as Star Wars Eclipse.

Read Also: 2021 'League of Legends' World Championship Headlines List of This Year's Most-Watched eSports Events

Additionally, the studio intends to deliver with a robust multiplier mode, as well, though the Star Wars Eclipse team is struggling to adapt the game for this form of connectivity and play.

The game was initially intended to be an MMORPG, titled Project Karma. In this form, it was rejected by Sony, yet was later reworked and the Project Karma assets were utilized as a pitch to Lucasfilm, which seems to have caught the studio's attention.

Ongoing concerns surrounding the workplace environment and leadership at Quantic Dream is dovetailing the project into oblivion, not merely with limiting potential incoming staff but likewise in overall press backing. The viral social push headed by #BlackOutStarWarsEclipse made headway over a week ago, with players protesting the game and Quantic Dream's involvement due to prior statements made by its CEO David Cage.

A brief cinematic showcasing various well-known vistas across the Star Wars pantheon of planets debuted during December's The Game Awards. The experience will take place amid the High Republic era, about two centuries before "The Phantom Menace." Early reports suggest it will be an open world adventure in the guise of EA's "Jedi: Fallen Order," though this remains to be proven.

Even with these alleged concerns plaguing the game's development, the Star Wars Eclipse release date wouldn't be set until at least 2024/2025.

Related Article: 'Genshin Impact' 2.4: Fleeting Colors in Flight' Update Offers Enkanomiya Map and More Enhancements on 2022!

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.