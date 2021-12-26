'Genshin Impact' 2.4: 'Fleeting Colors in Flight' Update Offers Enkanomiya Map and More Enhancements on 2022!

"Genshin Impact" 2.4 update called 'Fleeting Colors in Flight" is about to arrive this coming 2021. Here are the other details from MiHoYo.

"Sorry to bother you during the holiday season, but we can't wait to share with you that Genshin Impact's first Version update of 2022 is coming on Jan 5, featuring the grand Lantern Rite celebrations and a new map area Enkanomiya!" said MiHoYo via an email message sent to use.

The giant game publisher also explained why the new map Enkanomiya is different from the recently released regions. Here are other details.

'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Update: Enkanomiya's Details

MiHoYo's official press release stated that the new Enkanomiya map is a huge floating island submerged in the ocean after the Abyss eroded it.

Unlike other regions, this new map offers some ancient ruins of the Watatsumi civilization, older than the relics found on land.



But, once you enter this map in the dark waters, you will also face some dangerous new enemies waiting in the unknown area. These include the so-called Bathysmal Vishaps, which are social predators hunting in groups.

They can work together because of their intelligence, using their numerical advantage against their enemies who enter the Enkanomiya. MiHoYo also confirms that players can team up with their most reliable companions when entering the new city beneath the ocean.

Other In-Game Enhancements

Aside from the new Enkanomiya map, MiHoYo also confirmed that there would be two new characters (Yun Jin and Shenhe).

Shenhe

Not only wields the power of Cryo herself but also increases the Cryo damage dealt by her teammates.

Her Elemental Skill can also boost either nearby party members' Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage, or their Normal, Plunging, and Charged Attack damage.

Yun Jin

She can buff her teammates' Normal Attacks based on her Defense and the variety of Visions in the player's party.

Here are other in-game enhancements that you can expect from the new "Genshin Impact" 2.4 updates:





Special "Enchanting Journey of Snow" web event with rewards and ceremony in the Alps!

Rich rewards include 10 Intertwined Fates & a chance to get one of the eight free four-star Liyue characters.

Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli are up for reruns.

Ningguang's new outfit Orchid's Evening Gown & Keqing's new outfit Opulent Splendor.

Grand celebrations of Lantern Rite coming back with the Jade Chamber.

