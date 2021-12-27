"Sonic Frontiers" release date has been leaked by the PlayStation database, which suggests the specific debut of the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" video gaming title during the "Holiday 2022."

'Sonic Frontiers' Release Date Leak

According to the report by ComicBook, the upcoming game from the massive franchise of "Sonic" could potentially see the light of day in various platforms, such as the PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X and S two month before 2022 comes to an end.

It is worth noting that the sought-after "Sonic" franchise has not had any major game release in the past few years.

In fact, as per the news story by Game Rant, the last time that the massive gaming franchise last released a major gaming title was back in 2017 with the launch of the "Sonic Forces."

However, it is interesting to mention that its debut was faced with mixed reactions coming from both fans of "Sonic the Hedgehog" and game critics.

This time around, "Sonic" announced at the last 2021 Game Awards that a new game is coming this 2022. And now, it appears that we have a release date for it.

The release date prediction came from a listing of the upcoming "Sonic Frontiers" game, which was seen from the PlayStation database.

'Sonic Frontiers' Release Date

According to the tweet coming from a Twitter user that goes by the name PlayStation Game Size, the database of the Sony gaming console has revealed the release date of "Sonic Frontiers."

The leak specifically revealed that the release date of the upcoming "Sonic Frontiers" is on Nov. 15, 2022.

Game Rant noted that if the leaked date is to be taken seriously, the release of the upcoming "Sonic" game is just a week after the fifth anniversary of the "Sonic Forces" gaming title.

However, our readers should take the latest leak date with a grain of salt. PlayStation Game Size also noted that there is also a possibility that the release date from the database of Sony is a mere placeholder.

🚨 According To Playstation Database , Sonic Frontiers Coming November 15th 2022



🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !



🟧 #PS5 #Sonic pic.twitter.com/DWiKZqCjLE — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

As such, Sony may have just placed a random date in its database in lieu of the upcoming release date of "Sonic Frontiers."

But still, although the exact date remains to be seen, fans of the "Sonic" franchise have something to look forward to in 2022.

