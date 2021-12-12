Tesla EVs soon have a new game on its infotainments system confirmed by CEO Elon Musk, featuring the popular gaming franchise from SEGA, "Sonic, the Hedgehog." The Tesla executive confirmed this earlier today amidst mocking the now US Senator Bernie Sanders for his statements regarding the billionaires of this country.

Tesla EVs to Feature 'Sonic, the Hedgehog Game' on Its Infotainment System

The Tesla CEO and top executive (@elonmusk) have announced on Twitter that a new game is coming to Tesla infotainment systems, and it would be SEGA's "Sonic, the Hedgehog." The move is after the Tesla CEO has created a meme out of the famed US Senator after his speech regarding billionaire taxation that aims to raise the percentage of what they pay.

Musk then confirms this to a fan via the same thread that asked him if the company's venture is a legitimate one. The game is another addition to the growing list of available titles in the car, focusing on the many arcade titles it is known to have.

Sonic, the Hedgehog, game coming to all Teslas! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2021

This would be the first arrival of a title like "Sonic, the Hedgehog," a classic arcade action game.

Elon Musk Mocks and Roasts Bernie Sanders

Musk has made a meme out of Sen. Sanders that features the look of the "Sonic, the Hedgehog" villain, Dr. Ivo Robotnik, that wants to steal chaos emeralds (or the game's top gem).

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2021



The media depicts the US Senator, with Musk contemplating whether the US Senator would find the said treasure that he is on a quest to find.

Elon Musk: Billionaire Taxation by Sanders

The famous billionaire and Tesla owner have a few run-ins with authoritative figures, especially when they have opinions regarding his wealth and finances with his massive success. It was known that Sen. Sanders initially spoke out about raising another bill or law that would tax the ultra-rich with higher rates to pay off the country's debts.

Musk is known to stand up to authoritative figures on social media and interviews. Still, it uses humor and sarcasm to express himself and be portrayed as funny and lovable. Musk is known for his memes and expressions that use jokes or comedic disposition, unlike the others that focus on being severe or straightforward.

The new statement of Sanders against top billionaires of the tech industry and the world has gained him another opinion from the famous CEO, which even resulted in a game arriving on the platform. The meme of Sen. Sanders sees him as the villain, something Musk made and intended to do, while also announcing a new Tesla feature.

