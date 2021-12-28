Sega's aptly named "Fastest" PC, which debuts in celebration of its ongoing Steam Holiday Sale, may outpace most computers - if not in the essentials, then most certainly on the racetrack.

Retrofitted with an RC car chassis underneath its main body, which holds all the valuable PC parts within, the Sega PC likewise sells itself as a remote-controlled vehicle that can reach up to 100kmh. The company teased the device alongside the Steam winter sale in a tweet posted on Monda, Dec. 27, that features a lengthy video of the PC riding around a track at breakneck speeds.

The Sega PC features a bevy of high-end internals:

MOBO: ASRock Z690M-ITX

GPU: Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula with 16GB VRAM

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K

RAM: 32GB DDR4-3200

SSD: 2TB

As one tweet in the lengthy thread aptly relays (translated from Japanese into English), "Not only the physical speed but the processing speed is a serious spec! The benchmark score by "3D MARK Time Spy" is "20828"! Steam games can also be played crisply!"

To devise this incredible feat of engineering, Sega worked alongside some of the biggest names in the PC space, including Intel, G-Force, and ASRock, in addition to the world-renowned remote-controlled car specialist Masami Hirosaka. The Japanese native is known widely as a successful RC car racer with a record of 14 total held IFMAR World Championships under his belt.

If the "fastest" tagline and the additive wheels simply weren't enough for this PC, the well-known Sega character of Sonic the Hedgehog straddles the sides of the box, his legs splayed out into an infinity symbol alongside the slogan, "Unstoppable for Generations." It may not be a Sega Saturn, but it still suffices.

Sega also released a full video on YouTube underscoring the design and creation of the PC and its functionality on the track. One lucky Twitter user based in Japan will get the opportunity to win this impeccable Sega PC simply by retweeting the aforementioned post on Sega's official Twitter account.

The Sega Steam sale 2021, which commemorates the company's 60 long years of operation, features some of the most astounding experiences in its pantheon of games. Various Sega Genesis classics, the Dreamcast Collection, and plenty more are all on sale via Steam from 60% and up to 90% off.

Grab the deals and revisit some of Sega's most cherished classics before the sale ends come January 5, 2022.

