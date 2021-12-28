T-Mobile cyberattacks have reportedly exposed customer information due to its new mobile data breach.

However, as per the news story of The Verge, compared to the massive data breach back in August, the latest cyberattack only affected "a small number of" customers of the United States carrier.

T-Mobile Cyberattack

It turns out that T-Mobile is facing another data breach before 2021 comes to its final curtain call. But it is worth noting that the latest cyber attack appears to have affected fewer users than before.

The cyberattack was first reported by The T-Mo report, exposing that the mobile carrier "suffered yet another data breach."

The latest attack on T-Mobile is just a few months away from its massive hacking incident in August.

As of writing, the latest breach remains unclear, but the T-Mo report suggested that three possible scenarios came into play with the latest hacking incident.

One of which could be due to a SIM card swapping scheme, wherein criminal minds change the phone number of the SIM of the victim to harvest their information.

The cybercriminal scheme is critical as most online accounts nowadays suggest or require their users to use two-factor authentication login, which sends the code to the mobile number of the user.

The second possibility is a leak of the customer proprietary network information or the CPNI, which includes T-Mobile users' data, such as the billing name, as well as both the account number and phone number.

Lastly, it could likely be a scenario involving the two, a leak of the CPNI and a SIM swapping attack.

T-Mobile's Response

Although T-Mobile has yet to issue a public acknowledgment or statement regarding the latest cyberattack, its Twitter account has something to say.

The Verge noted in the same report that the T-Mobile Help Twitter account "seemingly" confirmed the latest data breach that affected some of its users.

The support Twitter account of the carrier said in response tweet that "T-Mobile is taking immediate steps to help protect all individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack."

T-Mobile and Data Breach

Meanwhile, the previous data breach of T-Mobile last August affected nearly 50 million customers after hackers were able to access critical data, including their names, birthday, and even their social security numbers.

