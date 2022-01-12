E-commerce has become by all means the way to go for virtual business operations, especially as the internet becomes more popular among all demographic groups. The availability of resources and the increased competition prompted many eCommerce solutions in the market that businesses can use to sell their products and services online.

What Are E-Commerce Solutions?

Setting up an online presence allows companies and businesses to reach potential customers across the globe, to expand operations, and to gain a significant edge in the market.

Often called eCommerce solutions, these products and services enable eCommerce businesses to prosper and conduct business effectively over the internet.

Ecommerce solutions comprise website builders, web development software, online services for developing websites, mobile app builders, as well as eCommerce platforms.

Now, your goal is to compare, analyze, and choose the eCommerce solution that is most useful for your business. That being said, here are the top 5 of the best e-commerce platforms software in 2022.

#1 Shopify

The first spot belongs to Shopify. Not only is it a very popular tool, but it has a proven track record of offering an eCommerce solution for all types of businesses. To start with, it provides businesses with many tools to help them launch and manage their online stores and make in-person sales.

More than 120,000 online shops use this solution because it also offers offline retail features. It is simple to use, fast and easy to set up, and you can choose from more than 100 themes to give your online shop a corporate look.

E-Commerce Solutions Providers Like Shopify

Shopify hosts your online store, so your data is secure. Additionally, you won't have to worry about maintenance or upgrades, and you will get 24/7 customer support. Lastly, you receive 24/7 customer support and reporting tools.

With a website builder and store builders, Shopify makes it easy to create eCommerce stores. Shopify has a large and active community that uses the platform. Moreover, you can use all the features free of charge for some time before deciding whether it meets your needs.

Features & Benefits

User-friendly and intuitive platform

Hundreds of storefront themes

Over 1,200 plugin apps

24/7 Customer support

SEO and Marketing tools

Lets your company grow

Customizable features

#2 WooCommerce

Landing on the second spot is WooCommerce, among the best eCommerce platforms that transform WordPress websites into attractive online stores. Interestingly, this eCommerce is designed using WordPress best practices despite being built on a robust toolkit.

E-Commerce Solutions Providers Like WooCommerce

With a plugin, you can build an online store from scratch or add products to your existing WordPress website or blog. Advanced features can be purchased if you need them. There are updates and upgrades available for a fee.

Business owners, software experts, and other communities provide full support for the system. The interface is intuitive and robust, and you can set up the system using the onboarding wizard.

The most significant advantage is that WooCommerce supports a massive range of official extensions we know as add-on features. These features include fraud management, subscription management, membership system management.

Additionally, it offers advanced tax calculators, shipping calculators for your country, payment gateway integration, and other edges you can obtain from eCommerce solutions.

WooCommerce's clean and straightforward shop system is renowned for creating a seamless customer experience when they make purchases. Additionally, this library is augmented by community extensions.

Features & Benefits

Limitless customization and flexibility

Secured customer credentials and transactions

Intuitive and interactive platform

WordPress specific

User-friendly interface

#3 BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the next eCommerce solution provider on our list because it offers all the tools you need to manage an online store. It provides a variety of customizable templates that you can use to integrate your company's design and aesthetics into your online store.

BigCommerce reports 60,000 customers, 1,000+ employees, and one of Ben and Jerry's, Skull Candy, and Paypal as clients.

E-Commerce Solutions Providers Like BigCommerce

With BigCommerce, you can distribute both physical and digital products and also market efficiently to fascinate new customers. Plus, the eCommerce platform has partnered with shipping and delivery companies for timely product shipments.

Furthermore, you can set up an online store that showcases your brand and take advantage of its offerings.

Templates designed for mobile selling make adding new products and services simple, while high-resolution images allow you to customize the items.

Checkout is also made convenient with a convenient check-out process, while inventory information is easily accessed for real-time evaluation.

Then you are free to make use of detailed and reliable eCommerce analytics to improve your business. Finally, the vendor offers a free trial where you can tinker with the features for free.

Features & Benefits

Comprehensive features

Multiple currencies and languages

No transactional fees

Easy to customize and access reports

Flexible solution for your business

#4 BetterCommerce

BetterCommerce brings a 'Headless and Composable Commerce' approach to any mid-size to large retail eCommerce and DTC brands.

The eCommerce platform offers the power of large-scale enterprises on a medium-sized budget while providing amazing agility and benefits to empower your business to compose the perfect commerce solution: 100+ out-of-the-box features, headless architecture, and ultra-fast load time to scale businesses in weeks.

Compared to traditional eCommerce, BetterCommerce lets you experience a rich user experience and interface, integrated OMS, customer 360 views, product analytics, and much more with its headless approach.

Moreover, BetterCommerce's flexible APIs structure allows us to integrate with third-party applications in no time.



E-Commerce Solutions Providers Like BetterCommerce

Based on APIs, customer intelligence, and platform functionality, BetterCommerce offers features you'd expect in a large-scale solution, but its core focus is mid-sized businesses.

The remarkable aspect of BetterCommerce is that it adds advanced features and functions as standard, which are not available in other eCommerce platforms. You can start taking advantage of tons of advanced features immediately with BetterCommerce.

Features & Benefits

Omnichannel, Multi-currency, and Multilingual Supported

With this function, you can connect all of your sales channels to create an effortless customer experience that caters to all customers around the globe. This feature also strengthens your customer support center and provides contemporary shopping options, like ordering online and picking up in-store with synchronized data from each channel.

SEO, Speed, Scalable, and API First Platform

With features like improved page ranking, URL rewrites, site map, shopping feeds, and customizable meta-rules, BetterCommerce leaves no stone unturned when it comes to optimizing your store's search engine performance.

Supports both B2B & B2C business models

You can manage several stores through the BetterCommerce interface and even share your content across these multiple stores. You can also define a global catalog that you can use across various stores.

Besides reaching out to your customers, BetterCommerce also offers a range of features to boost your wholesale operations for other businesses.

API and AI Capability

The API is the key to staying flexible in a dynamic, digital, and eCommerce landscape. There are so many ways to manage and control your store because of this functionality. The AI features of BetterCommerce set it apart from its competitors. With these features, you can offer customers a personalized experience. Plus, save your expenses too.

Advanced Analytics

With advanced analytics, the eCommerce solution provides real-time performance reports, alerts, and scheduled reports for eCommerce companies to help them grow their businesses.

Headless PIM and OMS that can be plugged into any e-commerce platform

Besides the PIM functionality (Product Information Management) that lets you store rich and powerful product information, the OMS also enables you to ship, track, and automate your fulfillment processes easily.

Subscription, Advance Promotion, and Membership Enabled

You can provide consumers with very flexible subscription options through BetterCommerce's subscription module, enhancing customer loyalty.

Pros

More Out-of-box modules than any other platform

Prebuilt integrations available to launch stores faster

Reduced TCO and improved KPIs

Dedicated customer success team

Secure online transactions

Available in mobile app

Flexible and customizable

Offers personalized product recommendations

Cons

There are so many features in the commerce solution that it may be daunting for new users.

Not ideal for beginners

In addition to a broad range of products, BetterCommerce provides helpful system integrations and digital agency communities that help implement flexible and powerful e-commerce solutions. Hence, they provide support at every stage of your eCommerce journey, from the start of the project, throughout the process of project launch.

#5 A2X

Ecommerce platforms like A2X are designed to help companies, both large and small, consolidate their transactions across multiple channels for more efficient accounting and bookkeeping.

E-Commerce Solutions Providers Like A2X

In addition to enabling you to collect financial data and ensure transparency in every transaction, the platform also offers features such as financial reconciliation, inventory accounting, and transaction recording.

It can even help you generate detailed monthly reports so you can stay on top of your company's financial goals.

Additionally, A2X can generate detailed monthly reports, so you're always up to date with your company's finances. Aside from the functionalities mentioned above, A2X also supports multiple currencies and allows multiple sellers per account.

A2X makes it easy to handle international transactions across multiple platforms, and it's built to integrate with other software solutions vital to your eCommerce business.

A2X can connect with eCommerce platforms and marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, eBay, and Shopify, as well as accounting tools, tax management systems, and select payment processors.

Features & Benefits

Simple and easy to use

Fast and reliable

Time-saving

Offers great deals for premium plans

Customer support

Accurate sales data with no issues

Intuitive interface

Offers various integrations to use

What Is the Best Platform for E-commerce?

Ecommerce platforms help your businesses manage all aspects of your online presence. This includes but is not limited to adding and removing products, organizing inventory, calculating taxes, and achieving other business operations required for your orders to be processed.

However, BetterCommerce challenges this narrative by offering an omnichannel commerce platform that gives mid-size businesses access to the power of large-scale businesses.

But more than that, BetterCommerce, one of the best eCommerce solutions, helps you boost sales, manage your business, and provide better customer service.

Although the interface is not entirely ideal for beginners, you can also check out the remaining four eCommerce platforms that offer almost the same deal as BetterCommerce.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.