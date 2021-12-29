MusicFX.io ("MusicFX" or the "Company"), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce that Parker McCollum has released a further 9,000 Black Cards for his Gold Chain Cowboy Club.

The Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card, one of the world's first fan club NFTs, has been created as part of MusicFX's partnership with platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum.

Following the sell-out of Parker's Signature Collection Black Card, the "To Be Loved By You" singer is releasing 9,000 regular Gold Chain Cowboy Club memberships for fans to enjoy.

The Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card comes with ALL the same awesome member benefits of the Signature Edition:

12-month membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club

to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Access to private jam sessions

VIP access to future events

Secret Airdrops into their Parker McCollum MusicFX Collection

Opportunities for meet & greet passes when attending select Parker McCollum concerts & events

In addition, all those who become Black Card holders will be automatically entered into the Gold Chain Cowboy Club sweepstakes, where a handful of lucky members will win some of the best money can't buy prizes, all personally selected by Parker McCollum himself.

The Parker McCollum Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card goes on sale at 12:00 p.m. PST on December 28, 2021. Please click here for further details.

"I'm so happy for my fans that this is happening," said Parker McCollum. "This is, without doubt, the coolest thing I've ever done, and to be able to open up the Gold Chain Cowboy Club like this with MusicFX is just awesome."

"We're absolutely delighted with the reaction we've had so far," said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. "Parker's fans are really passionate about supporting him, and with the Gold Chain Cowboy Club, we get to help him repay that love with something really special."

For more information on MusicFX, visit www.musicfx.io.

