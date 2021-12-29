A new Xbox Series X restock has effectively rolled out on GameStop, and luckily, the online retailer has made it easier for buyers to get the console before the year ends. With that, buyers can use a tool by the company to find out where they might purchase the console.

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock In Stores

Before anything else, it is important to note that the Xbox Series X restock will be sold in bundles and will only be available in-store, meaning gamers will have to go to a physical store to get one. GameStop also notes that there will only be a limited amount of these consoles sold, so buyers still need to grab theirs before stock runs out.

According to the tweet by an Xbox Series X restock tracker, GameStop stores will have the console in stock. However, what wasn't mentioned is that the consoles will be sold in bundles during the event.

Consoles Only Sold in Bundles at Certain Locations

The thing about bundles is that buyers won't get to choose what's grouped up together, and these additions usually make the price go higher. Although some buyers might want just to purchase the Xbox Series X without any additions, the only available consoles on GameStop will be sold in bundles for this wave of restock.

Buyers will also have to go to the store selling these physical restocks in order to pick up the Microsoft console. Luckily, GameStop has a tool to help notify buyers where the stocks might be available just by inputting their city or ZIP code.

How to Find Out Which Store has Stock

In order to use the tool, buyers will have to go to the official Event Page on GameStop, input the city or ZIP code, and go to the store. There is a map on the website indicating where the GameStop stores are located for those that might not have the console readily available in stores nearby.

Buyers can call the store in advance to make sure that they indeed have the Xbox Series X restock before heading on. However, as with all other restocks, there will still be a limited number of consoles, so expect to purchase the console on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Improvement in the Restock

Although it wasn't revealed what the bundle would be or how much restock is available, good news can be found with the recent Amazon UK Xbox Series X restock. With the previous restocks, availability for the consoles would only last a few minutes but with the recent Amazon UK Xbox Series X restock, the restock lasted hours as per GamingIntel.

The Xbox Series X restock being available for hours is a good sign for buyers, but it is still important to take this information with a grain of salt since GameStop hasn't confirmed how many consoles are going to be sold in stores.

