The growing concern over the spread of COVID-19 prompted more tech companies to drop their names off of the in-person attendance list at next month's CES technology trade show.

Exhibitors Dropping out of CES 2022

Earlier this month, several exhibitors who originally planned to show up in person at the Consumer Electronics Show taking place in January 2022 backed out due to the threat brought by the Omicron variant.

Previously, Tech Times reported that Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Google, T-Mobile, Ring, iHeartRadio, NVIDIA, Procter and Gamble, Intel, and more are bailing themselves out of the CES 2022's tech show to be held in January 2022.

Today, the latest to withdraw from the Consumer Electronic Show in 2022 is AMD, a prominent chip maker, MSI, a PC manufacturer, and OnePlus, a consumer electronics manufacturer.

Unlike AMD and OnePlus, who have yet to release a statement about their sudden pullout from the tech show, MSI provided specific reasons for making the change, pointing out the alarming spread of the Omicron variant worldwide.

"The health and well-being of our employees, customers, and fans are our top priority. Hence, we have decided not to participate in person at CES 2022 and will join the show virtually with our online product launch." a spokesman from MSI said in a statement.

AMD also remarked that they will be attending CES 2022, but virtually.

Is CES 2022 Canceled?

The organizers of one of the tech industry's most important showcases of new products expect things to return to normal in January, including the COVID-19 situation and such. In this way, attendees will only have to look after their tech shows, but it appears the recent variant is going to keep the expectations at bay.

Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs the event, decided that tens of thousands of people could not be safely gathered together in Las Vegas in January 2021. Because of this, the tech show was held as a virtual event.

Now, the physical event is set to return in January for CES 2022 by implementing strict health precautions, such as vaccination proof and mask and even on-site Covid testing. No tech giants will be exempted from these guidelines to continue the in-person tech show.

However, many firms are rethinking their commitment to sending representatives to the conference after the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid.

On the other hand, the President and Chief Executive of the CTA are positive that the show 'will and must go on,' during an interview.

In recent days, the CTA said that 42 exhibitors have already withdrawn their physical appearances at the CES 2022, but a total of 60 more exhibitors have been added to the tech show.

Regardless, tech exhibitors will still be attending CES in January 2022 with a virtual option.

