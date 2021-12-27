CES 2022 is unveiling LG Display's transparent OLED screen lineup, showcasing new innovative concepts, which hopes to expand the small market of the new display technology.

CES 2022 and LG Display

As per the news story by Nikkei Asia, LG Display is looking to further promote its transparent OLED display, or shortly known as the T-OLED panel, which is now being used in the transport systems of both Japan and China.

The South Korean tech giant has started testing its T-OLED technology on more than 60 subway trains in Beijing, Shanghai, along with other cities in the Chinese nation.

Not to mention that LG's T-OLED panels have also made it to the hot spring tourist spot trains of Japan.

The transparent OLED tech was installed in the train systems of the two southeast Asian territories to replace its traditional windows. As such, T-OLED showcases advertisements from the windows of public transportation without blocking the view of its passengers.

The Vice President of LG Display, Cho Min-woo, told Nikkei in an interview that the new display offering from their company provides advertisers a new business model.

The LG exec said that "this is a new business model as they can make money by running advertisements on the transparent OLED. We've discovered new value for them."

It is worth noting that LG Display has been flaunting its transparent display technology for two years now.

However, this time around the South Korean brand is seeking to expand the use of the new display panel, which the tech giant touted has a bigger potential than its current market state.

LG Display's New T-OLED Line Up

According to the report by The Verge, LG is specifically expanding its concept line up of the transparent OLED panels, which will see the light of day during the CES 2022 in-person event on Jan 5.

The upcoming lineup from the Display Department of the South Korea-based tech firm includes a Shopping Managing Showcase, Show Window, OLED Shelf, and Smart Window.

One of the new T-OLED offerings from LG is the Show Window, which is a product specifically targeted at businesses. The concept features a 55-inch transparent display, which could help retail stores to flaunt their window displays interactively.

On the other hand, another product from the lineup, the OLED Shelf, is a household device that could be installed on top of your shelves at home, as the name suggests.

The OLED shelf has an Always On Display mode, which could showcase artwork or a photo while blending it to the wall due to its transparent display functionality.

