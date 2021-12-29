If the HDMI spec standards weren't already confusing as it is, the CES 2022 conference will invite a new slew of confusion to the mix with the reveal of "HDMI 2.1a."

This updated HDMI cable spec will, according to The Verge, invite Source-Based Tone Mapping to the HDR standard for various displays. SBTM will allow devices more headroom for HDR tone mapping, basically ensuring users don't have to update settings on their displays to see a better picture when viewing in HDR mode.

HDMI 2.1a will find its spotlight during CES 2022. The HDMI Forum makes the change even more confusing by not requiring manufacturers to update their tech with these features but can still label the products with the necessary specs. This means that TVs and assorted displays will relay HDMI 2.1a compatibility despite not necessarily having said compatibility.

Related Article: CES 2022: Adata's XPG is Planning to Create a Gaming Mouse that Can Store Up to 1TB of Games Via SSD

Depending on the device, some companies will be able to update their products via firmware installations to accommodate the HDMI 2.1a alteration. Most consumers, however, either won't even notice the change or will have to acquire a newer TV to experience the update in and of itself.

HDMI 2.1 was first introduced in 2017. Since then, it has been the standard for most devices, even when utilizing an HDMI 2.0 cable. Its debut introduced a ton of interesting new features, mainly upgraded bandwidth capacities, variable refresh rates (VRR), and automatic low latency connections.

In the same vein, more display-based products will start showing the "HDMI 2.1a" label over the next several years, despite not always having SBTM enabled. It only adds to the growing pains of finding the best monitors and TVs for specific needs, whether high refresh rate gaming or in-home theater-going experiences.

In other words, the HDMI 2.1a cable or even an HDMI adapter for it won't be a household necessity for quite some time.

Read Also: CES 2022: More Tech Companies are Cancelling their Physical Appearances but the Show 'Must Go On'

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.