CES 2022: Adata's XPG is Planning to Create a Gaming Mouse that Can Store Up to 1 TB of Games Via SSD

Adata's XPG unveiled its official concept for an unusual gaming mouse with an in-system SSD. According to the report, this computer accessory can store up to 1TB of games from computer to computer.

Similarly, the company imagined it as a convenient mouse to carry which also acts as a flash drive storage.

XPG to Create Portable Mouse For Gaming Libraries

In line with the upcoming CES 2022, XPG plans to launch a "high-tech" mouse that not only excels in clicking but also has another purpose. The company aims to make a USB-C gaming mouse that could allow 1TB SSD on-board.

While several mice offer storage spaces for users, they only often keep small file sizes. What XPG wants to happen this time is a huge capacity that could replace a typical flash drive.

The Verge reported that the XPG Vault will be clocked at 985MB/sec so there would be no problem when it comes to transferring speeds even for big-sized games.

At the time of writing, XPG has not yet mentioned other available storage options for these mice. It's also important for the users to know if the XPG vault will be upgradeable in the future.

In another report from Tech Spot, the safest bet about this product would be Adata's participation in its development. Since the company is known for high-quality storage products and memories, it's most likely the one responsible for its features.

XPG Alpha Mouse to Come in CES 2022

According to a recent press release, XPG did not mention the specs about the Vault gaming mouse, but it announced that a similar mouse will come for the January event.

The XPG Alpha mouse is reportedly arriving in the upcoming tech show. The report said that it would be using the PAW3335 sensor from Pixart. While it won't feature built-in storage, it would sport the wireless capability to compensate for this lacking.

Visitors could expect a sneak peek of the Vault during CES 2022, according to XPG. With that, we could anticipate other details regarding this powerful gaming mouse.

Intel and Microsoft to Back Out From CES 2022

Before Christmas, Tech Times reported that Intel officially announced its withdrawal from an in-person event. The chipmaker cited that due to concerns circling the Omicron variant, it decided to pull out from the show.

In another report by the tech site, Microsoft also said that it will not be physically attending the showcase due to the same reason by Intel. With this announcement, the lineup for the Consumer Electronics Show is getting thinner as the event approaches.

The CES 2022 will kick off starting Jan.5 to 8 next year. It will take place in Las Vegas.

