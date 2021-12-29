Waymo One's upcoming fleet will be made by a Chinese car company called "Geely," and it would debut new electric vehicles for the robotaxi of the Alphabet company. However, this is not your average EV as it would have no steering wheel, pedals, or gears inside the cabin, only its seats, an infotainment system, EV motors, and autonomous system.

Waymo One and Geely's Electric Vehicle: Fully Autonomous Experience

Waymo is expanding its "Waymo One" fleet, and according to its blog post, it is doing so with a collaboration with Geely to bring new cars for its operations. The new vehicles are all-electric vehicles that come in coordination with California's electrification, also aiming to produce fewer emissions in the years to come.

The fleet would expand more of what the company offers, especially now that it uses a fleet that is not precisely all-electric and uniform to its branding.

The unique car from Geely would bring a better-integrated car that solely focuses on the autonomous features of the company.

Waymo and Geely's No Steering Wheel, Pedal, Gears EV

Waymo and Geely conceptualized the new vehicle, and the image renders show that it does not have any steering wheel, gas, or brake pedals, as well as its shift gears visible to the riders.

The company takes on its full autonomy and goes beyond the books with its creation.

It also brings to the table an additional seat for people to sit on, without Waymo having to think about a manual override from its passengers.

Waymo's Fully Autonomous EV Taxis

Towards the end of September 2021, Waymo received its first authorization from a county to test its fully autonomous robotaxi system, where it gained access to commanding its fleet around. The place was in San Fransisco, which still has the robotaxis from the company now, not having any driver when hailing the ride.

However, not everything was smooth sailing when Waymo was first testing out its system in the county. The company faced a glitch in its methods or algorithms that saw the fleet of robotaxis flock a dead-end street and take turns to maneuver out of the said street.

The occurrence caused a disturbance to nearby offices, which Elon Musk laughed at for its dead-end situation.

Waymo aims to fix its system and hopes to launch it to other cities to use the ride-hailing app that remains contactless and driverless.

The new Geely cars coming to the fleet would have more space for people to sit on, adding the former driver's seat to the count as it does not have any controls for customers to access.

