AleSmith Brewing Company is adding a new IPA and package format to its year-round portfolio for 2022. Party Tricks is a West Coast-style IPA launching in cans and draft this January. Party Tricks hides nothing up its sleeves with amazing flavor and is ready to join the AleSmith lineup in 16 oz. can 6-packs.

Brewed with massive amounts of Strata, El Dorado, and Citra hops, this West Coast-style India pale ale evokes a blend of invigorating aromas, brimming with juicy notes of grapefruit, strawberry, and passion fruit. Whether it's a night out on the town or a casual hang with friends, the 16 oz. can format ensures even more fun for every type of party.

"We're thrilled to kick off AleSmith's portfolio with an IPA that showcases the new format along with a fun and dynamic marketing campaign," says Brandon Richards, President of AleSmith. "Party Tricks is the first release of three beers that will be available in 16 oz. 6-packs. We love the format, and we are seeing that our beer customers across the state enjoy it as well. With the transition to a new format, Party Tricks will be a prominent addition to our lineup and a key priority for AleSmith throughout 2022," Richards adds.

Party Tricks IPA will be available in 16 oz. can 6-packs and draft at AleSmith's Tasting Room and throughout their distribution network starting in January. Prepare to be amazed, and make sure to keep an eye out for a Party Tricks weekend celebration set for early March. For more information about Party Tricks, visit https://alesmith.com/or check out the brewery's online Beer Finder to find a retailer closest to you.

ABV: 6.8%

