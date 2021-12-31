Elon Musk is at it again with some groundbreaking pronouncements, and this time, he claims to know who Satoshi Nakamoto-the universally accepted creator of Bitcoin-really, is.

According to a report by the UK Express, the massively popular multi-billionaire claims that Nick Szabo, a computer scientist, is the enigmatic cryptocurrency originator. He allegedly made this claim on a podcast hosted by AI researcher Lex Fridman.

Szabo's known connection to cryptocurrency and digital contracts is what put him in Musk's crosshairs.

The Tesla founder alleges that Szabo's work was potentially largely responsible for the "evolution" of the idea of digital currencies. One of the computer scientist's most well-known works is his contribution to creating "Bit gold."

"Bit gold," according to crypto enthusiasts, is often considered the predecessor to Bitcoin-which, in turn, became the world's first and biggest cryptocurrency from where a lot of others would spring up.

Musk further claimed that Szabo, who also worked as a cryptographic expert as per CNBC TV 18, contributed a lot to the idea of digital currencies as a whole. His work is considered to have directly influenced the development of Bitcoin in its early days.

However, the new "suspect" for the Nakamoto identity has reportedly denied multiple times that he is who people say he is. He did, however, acknowledge the claims, telling financial author Dominic Frisby in a 2014 interview that he is "used to it."

Today, Bitcoin remains to be the world's number one digital currency in terms of adoption and market value. As of this writing, the current price of a single coin stands at just over $48,000, with an insane market cap of over $900 BILLION, according to CoinDesk.

Read also: How Bitcoin Became a Currency

Elon Musk's 'Suspect' Is Not The Only One

Many people have been associated with the Satoshi Nakamoto moniker over the years. Some have even publicly come forward to claim that they are the creator of Bitcoin-and went to court to fight for it.

Craig Wright, a man who claims to be the inventor of the popular cryptocurrency, gained the favor of a US jury not to give up half of his supposed stash. According to The Verge, this nest egg is reportedly worth a whopping $50 billion. Wright claims to be in possession of as much as 1.1 million coins.