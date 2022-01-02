AirPods Pro 2 was supposed to arrive back in April 2021. However, Apple did not release the product on this expected launch date. Now, some rumors claim that the new gadget will arrive in the 4th quarter of 2022.

AirPods Pro 2 charging case trackable like AirTag, may come with health sensors pic.twitter.com/lo5D0NlRG9 — HamacaSoft  (@hamacasoft) January 2, 2022

However, this estimated release date would still depend on the giant tech firm's confirmations, especially since Apple did not clarify the actual launch schedule of the new AirPods Pro 2.

Despite not being released in the market yet, some Apple critics, especially Ming-Chi Kuo, shared their predictions about this advanced earphones model.

These include the new charging case with the sound tracker and the Lossless audio support. To give you more ideas, here are the specific details of these rumored integrations.

AirPods Pro 2's Charging Case

According to Apple Insider's latest report, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the new AirPods Pro 2's charging case would be integrated with a feature comparable to Apple AirTag.

Also Read: How to Clean Your AirPods? Methods for Pro, Max, and EarPods Models! Enhance Your Earphones' Audio Quality Now

If this is true, users can avoid losing their new AirPods Pro 2 since the charger emits a sound, allowing consumers to locate it.



Kuo added that this innovation is one of the new sellings that Apple would integrate into its upcoming earphones model. He added that the new integrations could lead to strong demand once AirPods Pro 2 is launched by the tech manufacturer.

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case: Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes,… https://t.co/USWLUnPXWX #Apple #Mac #Rumors pic.twitter.com/cD4v2qbYuz — AldoMedia, LLC. ￼📎 (@AldoMedia) January 2, 2022

Right now, the exact design for the new AirPods Pro 2, as well as its charger, is not yet confirmed. But, some speculations claimed that the charging case has some holes in its exterior design.

Other AirPods Pro 2 Enhancements

Aside from the new charging case, MacRumors reported that the new Apple earphones model could have the Lossless feature. This will be a great innovation given that the current AirPods models (AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and AirPods base model) don't support the said function.

The Lossless audio feature enhances the quality of your music since it can preserve all the original data in the source file. Meanwhile, other rumors state that the new AirPods Pro 2 might have some health management features.

In other news, Apple AirPods theft involved a news reporter, who Pegasus targeted. On the other hand, recent speculations claimed that Apple AirPods are being integrated with health features so that they can be used as hearing aids.

For more news updates about AirPods Pro 2 and other wearable devices, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Apple AirPods Need 'More Bandwidth' for Wireless Connections; Is Bluetooth Limiting the Performance?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.